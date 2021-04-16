On Tuesday, April 6, Stockton High School’s track & field team hosted the annual Laura Wheeler Relays. The meet hosted a number of area teams which included Appleton City, Adrian, Lockwood, El Dorado Christian, Fair Play, Greenfield as well as a number of other local teams.
On the girls’ side, the Stockton team finished in ninth overall out of the 19 teams in the meet. The team scored a total of 36 points.
For the 4x800 meter girls’ team, the Tigers placed second overall missing out on first place by two seconds running a time of 11:35.42. The 4x400 relay team made a solid effort as well for Stockton placing second overall with a time of 4:51.55.
Senior Jenna Rickman highlighted the 200 meter dash for the girls’ team placing second overall with a time of 28.38. Senior teammate Emma Sullivan cracked the top ten as well by placing ninth overall with a time of 3:03.04.
In the field events, sophomore Jayla Thornton finished in sixth place for the triple jump completing a mark of 8.07 meters.
On the boys’ side, the Tigers claimed the team title by placing first overall beating out second place by 27 points. In the male individual scores category of the meet, Christoffer Dearman led the way for the Tigers scoring a combined 16 points which placed the sophomore tied for eighth.
Dearman also finished as runner-up in the 200 meter dash with a time of 24.37.
The boys’ 4x800 team placed first overall in the meet with a time of 9:25.36, the Tigers dusted the competition by 16 seconds. For the boys’ 4x100 relay team, the Tigers placed fifth overall running a time of 50.14. Stockton closed the meet with a victory in the 4x400 relay race running a time of 3:46.08 which won by eight seconds.
Sophomore Braden Postlewait claimed the first place victory in the 1600 meter run finishing the race with a time of 5:03.47. Postlewait won the race by less than one second as teammate and sophomore Max Brown placed sixth in the mile run. Brown also placed third in the 300 meter hurdles. Sophomore Ben McNeal cracked the top five in the 110 meter hurdles by placing fourth overall with a time of 19.12.
Teammates Layne Colvin and Jay Baxter finished in the top ten for the 400 meter dash as Colvin finished in third while Baxter ended the event in sixth. The junior, Colvin, narrowly finished behind second place running a time of 58.84. Baxter finished as runner-up in the high jump, as well. Stockton sophomore Colby Adams highlighted the 800 meter run by placing second overall with a time of 2:16.88.
For the next meet, the Stockton Tigers track team will travel to Strafford to compete in the Indians’ meet on Tuesday, April 20 with the time TBA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.