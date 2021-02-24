The Stockton High School boys and girls’ basketball teams headed to Dadeville on Friday, Feb. 19, with both teams coming out boasting strong wins as the hoopsters eye postseason district matchups this week.
The Stockton Lady Tigers were up first on the court, facing the Dadeville Lady Bearcats, a team with a 4-12 season record as of press time Tuesday, Feb. 23.
In the first quarter, Lady Tigers Summer Kenney and Kara Hedrick nailed three-pointers in the basket; senior Jenna Rickman nailed a three-pointer, as well as a free-throw.
Before the half, Hedrick notably put 12 points on the board from successfully shooting four three-point shots. Sophomore Kylie Hunter, Ellie Flora and Kenney contributed points as well, combining for a second-quarter total of a whopping 27 points.
Coming back from the half, Hunter successfully shot for six points from the free-throw line, as well as a three-pointer; Hedrick and Rickman each contributed yet another three-pointer, as well as a free-throw from Ellie Flora, for a quarter total of 18 points.
In the fourth, Hedrick put two more three-pointers on the board for a game total of eight successful three-point shots, cementing the Lady Tigers’ win by a total score of 68-38.
Notably, Hedrick’s eight three-point field goals set a new record, and the Lady Tigers’ tied the school record on three-point field goals in a game at 14 three-point field goal points.
The Stockton Tigers boys team then took the court to face the Wildcats — who hold a 16-8 season record as of press time — coming straight into the first quarter for a total of 19 points compared to the Wildcats’ 15: Tigers senior DJ Bays nailed a three-pointer in the bucket, sophomore Braden Postlewait scored five points, and junior Layne Colvin and sophomore Jay Baxter put four points in each to start the Tigers’ momentum off strong.
In the second quarter, the Tigers came through with 13 points compared to Dadeville’s 15 credited to offensive buckets from Colvin, Baxter, Bays senior Tate Wheeler.
Coming back from the half, the Tigers increased the offensive pace and put up 18 on the board; Colvin contributed seven points, Wheeler nailed six and Baxter nailed a three-pointer and two points in the paint.
The final quarter of the game saw the Wildcats in foul trouble, prompting Postlewait, Bays and Baxter to nail points in from the free-throw line. Additionally, Colvin swished in two three-point shots, for a quarter total of 15 points, ending the game at a score of 65-57.
