The Stockton High School FFA chapter always is looking for ways to serve our great community and nation. Recently, local chapter members had the opportunity to work with the Cedar County Farm Bureau packaging meals to be sent to people in need overseas as well as right here in America.
The Outreach Program, based out of Des Moines, Iowa, works to send thousands of meals to food-challenged areas each year.
The FFA members worked together and packaged fortified macaroni and cheese dinners. All totaled, there were 1,000 packs completed, which adds up to be 6,000 servings boxed and ready to be shipped.
While it was a fun and enjoyable activity, the members’ focus is to remember how important it is to help out our community, nation and world.
