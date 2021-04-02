From Thursday, March 25 through Saturday, March 27, Stockton High School’s FFA program competed in the annual FFA districts for a shot at state. Many Tigers’ FFA members shined at the district level earning a berth at the state level.
In the soils category, the team of Jessi Nelson, Madison Swaggerty and Bianca McBride placed third overall earning a spot at the state tournament. The team of Morgan Kennon, Makayla Walker, Angie Anderson and Kaylie Simmons finished in third as well for the nursery category.
Stockton’s FFA program also earned another team a state berth. The team of Ty Nail, Bell McGuire, Royce Cummings and Seth Crouch finished in fourth place for the dairy foods category. Quinn Bahr, Braden Burns, Kurtis White and Kaden Summers ended districts in fifth place narrowly earning a spot at the state level for ag mechanics.
The team of Kaden Goodman, Amber McBride and Hayden Mann finished in sixth as well as the team of Sara Johnson, Cade Johnson and Nick Burns. The two teams’ finish in the categories of farm management and agronomy earned them a spot as alternate to state.
The Missouri FFA plans to hold the 93rd Annual State FFA Convention Friday, April 30, and Saturday, May 1 at the Mathewson Exhibition Center on the Missouri State Fairgrounds in Sedalia.
