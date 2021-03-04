Stockton FBLA takes sweepstakes trophy

The Stockton FBLA chapter has always been known for their success when it comes to the District 13 competitive events, and once again the students did not disappoint.
This year, districts looked different due to COVID-19, so the events were presented virtually and the students had to pre-record their events to submit them to the judges.
However, this different approach did not hold anyone back. Thirty-three students placed in districts and 29 qualified for state. This year, state also will be held virtually. Although the students are disappointed they will not get to take a trip to state and have this experience, they are lucky enough to be able to submit their work virtually and hopefully qualify for nationals.
The Stockton FBLA chapter also won the Sweepstakes trophy, which is an award given for the most points amassed in all of the events. Overall, all of the students worked hard to overcome the challenges this year brought and they remained successful.
Below is a list of the students who placed at District 13 competition. Students placing first through fifth in objective events and students placing first in performance events qualify for state competition.
•Accounting I: third place, Lathan Farewell.
•Client service: fifth place, Max Brown.
•Computer problem solving: third place, Aaron Bradshaw.
•Computer applications: third place, Aaron Bradshaw.
•Cyber security: third place, Hunter Connell.
•Economics: fourth place, Jason Merrick.
•Healthcare administration: fifth place, Caleb Morton.
•Help desk: Lathan Farewell, first place.
•Hospitality and event management: Stella Bahr and Jenna Rickman, fourth place.
•Impromptu speaking: Jacob Henry, fifth place,
•Insurance and risk management: Brandon Bradshaw, first place; Charity Clayton, second place.
•Introduction to business: Trevor Johnson, third place.
•Introduction to business communication: Trevor Johnson, first place.
•Introduction to business presentation: Koleson Millard, Dakota Duncan and Kamryn Roy, first place.
•Introduction to event planning: Bryson Saathoff and Trevor Johnson, second place.
•Introduction to business communication: Jayla Thornton, fifth place.
•Introduction to FBLA: Sophie Collins, second place.
•Introduction to information technology: Hunter Connell, fourth place.
•Introduction to public speaking: Ellie Flora, first place.
•Journalism: Kara Hedrick, third place; Shayla West, fourth place.
•Networking infrastructures: Lathan Farewell, first place; Kyle Elkins, second place.
•Organizational leadership: Jacob Henry, first place; Kara Hedrick, third place.
•Parliamentary procedures: Angela Anderson, Danielle Davidson, Elias Hardesty, Amber McBridge and Bianca McBride, first place.
•Personal finance: Amber McBride, first place.
•Political science: Michael Brown, first place.
•Public service announcement: Abby Flora and Kara Hedrick, third place.
•Public speaking: Tyler Johnson, second place.
•Publication design: Dakota Duncan, Kylee Eagon and Koleson Millard, first place.
•Securities and investments: Brandon Bradshaw, second place; David Barnes, third place; Jacob Henry, fifth place.
•Social media strategies: Stella Bahr and Caleb Morton, third place.
