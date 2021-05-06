It was an exciting day for the Stockton Family Fun Center on Tuesday, April 27.
Friends from Jayhawk Bowling Supply came to the center to do a rescreen on the lanes. Jayhawk Bowling Supply also set up the Family Fun Center with a new lane conditioner to keep the lanes in great shape going forward.
“This is a big step toward being ready to bowl,” the Davies said in the update.
The center is waiting for some parts to come in for the pinspotters to start getting them up and running as well.
