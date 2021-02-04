A new bowling alley featuring various recreational and foodie options is continuing progress as it nears closer to its eventual opening.
The Stockton Family Fun Center, owned by Patrick and Kristy Davis, is slated to open doors soon at 15015 S. 1453 Road in Stockton, leaning toward a projected opening in March.
The site has previously hosted various Stockton bowling alleys since the 1970’s.
Patrick said he and his wife — who are Kansas City natives — have visited Stockton for most of their lives, but decided to make the move to Stockton and create The Stockton Family Fun Center after finding inspiration in the local community.
Patrick said the straw that broke the camel’s back was spring of last year when stay-at-home orders began to be implemented in Missouri; living in Kansas City was hard at times when trying to get groceries and simple lifestyle necessities. The mindset and calmness of Stockton, though, prompted the Davises to make the switch and start up their bowling center and become a part of the community.
What stands out to Patrick about the Stockton community is, simply put, “all of it,” Patrick said with a smile.
“Coming from Kansas City, it’s just a different world down here,” he said. “Everybody watches out for one another. If somebody sees somebody needing help with something, they just stop and help. There just is no comparison.”
The Davises purchased the facility on Oct. 19 last year, and Patrick has been working around seven days a week getting the place complete, with one major roadblock being the delays in supplies getting shipped, with Patrick noting he has been focusing on working with local businesses for his supplies and work.
A lot of the work is due to the 9,000 square-foot building’s age, as well as sitting unused for around six years, but “it’s a labor of love,” Patrick said, noting the bathrooms, sitting room, lanes and more have been revamped.
Patrick said he plans on certifying the lanes so the SFFC can do sanctioned bowling leagues; but a major emphasis on the SFFC is for people of all ages “to have fun,” he added.
“We just got the disco lights all working in and put new blacklights in down the lane,” Patrick said.
A dragon-shaped ramp to help kids with an extra boost in their bowling also glows in the dark under the blacklights and will be used in the SFCC, Patrick added.
“We work on some of the fun projects, and that’s what we’re after with this,” he said. “It’s got to be fun.”
Additionally, the facility will also eventually host a game room featuring skeeball, shuffleboard and more, he said.
The facility will be alcohol and smoke-free to promote the family-friendly atmosphere, Patrick said.
A full snack bar will be running at the facility “with all new kitchen equipment,” he said, noting menu items will range from burgers, hotdogs, nachos, soft pretzels and soft drinks, to name a few items from the tentative menu.
Bowling is not just simply a business venture for Patrick, however, as he’s had a hand in bowling for most of his life and enjoys the sport very well.
“I’m a lifelong bowler,” Patrick said. “I’ve bowled in leagues most of my life.”
While having these bowling features, the Stockton Family Fun Center is set to possibly have more in its pocket than simply bowling, games and food.
“I’ve got some expansion ideas, one of which includes miniature golf,” Davis said, noting the center includes two acres of land.
Overall, Kristy told the CCR she and Patrick are excited to be a part of the local community and bring a service to others.
“We just really like being here,” Kristy said. “Stockton is a very friendly place.”
To keep up with the SFCC, follow the business’ Facebook page “Stockton Family Fun Center.
