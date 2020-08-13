Date Varsity Football
Kickoff at 7 p.m.
8/28 at El Dorado Springs
9/4 at Skyline
9/11 Butler
9/18 Buffalo
9/25 at Fair Grove
10/2 Forsyth
10/9 Clever
10/16 at Strafford
10/23 Greenfield
Date Junior Varsity Football
Kickoff at 6 p.m.
8/31 El Dorado Springs
9/8 Skyline
9/14 at Butler
9/21 at Buffalo
9/28 Fair Grove
10/5 at Forsyth
10/12 at Clever
10/19 Strafford
10/26 at Greenfield
Date Varsity/JV Volleyball
First serve at 5:30 p.m., except tournaments
9/1 Ash Grove
9/3 at Lamar
9/8 at Bolivar
9/10 Greenfield
9/15 Buffalo
9/17 at Springfield Catholic
9/19 Buffalo Lady Bison Invitational
9/22 at Butler
9/29 at Forsyth
10/1 Strafford
10/3 Stockton Invitational Tournament
10/6 at Skyline
10/10 Lori Endicott Volleyball Tournament
10/12 at Osceola
10/13 Clever
10/15 at El Dorado Springs
10/19 at Lockwood
10/20 Fair Grove
10/22 Marionville
Date Girls Varsity/JV Golf
Tee times as listed
8/28 at Clever (Varsity only), 4 p.m.
9/1 at Springfield Catholic (Varsity only), 9 a.m.
9/8 at Butler, 4 p.m.
9/9 at Buffalo (JV only), 9 a.m.
9/14 at Bolivar (Varsity only), 8:30 a.m.
9/16 Stockton home match, 4 p.m.
9/18 at Nevada (Varsity only), 8:30 a.m.
9/22 at Strafford (Varsity only), 9 a.m.
Date Varsity/JV Cross Country
9/5at Bolivar (Varsity only), 8 a.m.
9/11at Cottey College (Varsity only), 8 a.m.
9/19at Missouri Southern State University (Varsity only), 9 a.m.
9/22Stockton, 4 p.m.
9/26at Hermitage, 8 a.m.
9/29at Lamar, 4 p.m.
10/6at Springfield Catholic, 4 p.m.
10/15at Warrensburg, 4 p.m.
10/21at MLC Race (Varsity only), time TBA
