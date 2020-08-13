Date    Varsity Football

Kickoff at 7 p.m.

8/28    at El Dorado Springs 

9/4      at Skyline 

9/11    Butler

9/18    Buffalo

9/25    at Fair Grove

10/2    Forsyth

10/9    Clever

10/16  at Strafford

10/23   Greenfield 

Date    Junior Varsity Football

Kickoff at 6 p.m.

8/31   El Dorado Springs

9/8   Skyline

9/14 at Butler

9/21 at Buffalo

9/28 Fair Grove

10/5 at Forsyth    

10/12   at Clever    

10/19   Strafford    

10/26   at Greenfield    

Date    Varsity/JV Volleyball

First serve at 5:30 p.m., except tournaments

9/1    Ash Grove

9/3      at Lamar

9/8      at Bolivar

9/10     Greenfield

9/15     Buffalo

9/17    at Springfield Catholic

9/19    Buffalo Lady Bison Invitational

9/22    at Butler

9/29    at Forsyth

10/1    Strafford

10/3    Stockton Invitational Tournament

10/6    at Skyline

10/10   Lori Endicott Volleyball Tournament 

10/12  at Osceola 

10/13   Clever

10/15  at El Dorado Springs

10/19  at Lockwood

10/20   Fair Grove

10/22   Marionville

Date    Girls Varsity/JV Golf

Tee times as listed

8/28   at Clever (Varsity only), 4 p.m.

9/1   at Springfield Catholic (Varsity only), 9 a.m.

9/8   at Butler, 4 p.m.

9/9       at Buffalo (JV only), 9 a.m.

9/14     at Bolivar (Varsity only), 8:30 a.m.

9/16     Stockton home match, 4 p.m.

9/18     at Nevada (Varsity only), 8:30 a.m.

9/22     at Strafford (Varsity only), 9 a.m.

Date Varsity/JV Cross Country

9/5at Bolivar (Varsity only), 8 a.m.

9/11at Cottey College (Varsity only), 8 a.m.

9/19at Missouri Southern State University (Varsity only), 9 a.m.

9/22Stockton, 4 p.m.

9/26at Hermitage, 8 a.m.

9/29at Lamar, 4 p.m.

10/6at Springfield Catholic, 4 p.m.

10/15at Warrensburg, 4 p.m.

10/21at MLC Race (Varsity only), time TBA

 

