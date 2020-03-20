Dear Editor,
I would like to personally thank the Stockton Area of Chamber of Commerce for it recent recognition of the Lake Stockton Elks Lodge. The Elks work so hard in the community on so many levels.
Like so many others, I thought the Elks organizations was simplay a bar — a place to gather and enjoy the company of others. I realized many years ago, while living in the Kansas City area, the organization is so much more than that. The primary purpose of the Elks is to help others and out local lodge does exactly that.
The hands-on approach to outreach programs brings Elks face-to-face with needy children, veterans and seniors. Their participation in the backpack program, Meals on Wheels, veteran services, Halloween in the Park and Christmas baskets brings Elks members into the community in a number of ways. The giving spirit permeates the lodges and local Elks are constantly looking for new ways to raise the Stockton community to new heights.
So, yes, we have a bar and we enjoy the company of our fellow Elks. However, first and foremost, we care deeply about one another and our community. I encourage community members to stop by and see what we are all about.
Again, than you to the SACC for this honor.
Beth Cumins
Stockton
