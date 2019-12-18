Local lodge looks to bring holiday cheer to area veterans
With a packed lodge, food and gifts a plenty, the Lake Stockton Elks Lodge 2858 hosted its annual Christmas celebration the evening of Saturday, Dec. 14.
Holiday music paired with a traditional Christmas meal, raffles, karaoke, and a fun-natured gift exchange all combined to make the annual celebration a well-attended success.
Though camaraderie and Christmas spirit was bountiful, the night’s efforts focused more on raising funds for the group’s continued charitable efforts.
Different fundraising ventures were participated in during the evening and all monies collected benefit the national-level grant funding, community-based efforts and veteran causes, respectively.
Most notably was the raising of funds for the lodge’s annual goal of providing Christmas gifts and personalized visits to disabled, indigent and/or institutionalized local veterans.
“We try to keep all our local vets in need in our Christmas plans,” lodge trustee and veteran committee co-chair Larry Evert said. “Sometimes these vets really have no one to celebrate the holidays with and we make sure they know they are not forgotten. It’s just one of the things we can do for these veterans who may not have family, be dealing with health issues, disabilities, or any real opportunity to feel appreciated at Christmas.”
In the week ahead, lodge members will gift wrap and personally deliver individual Christmas gifts to more than two dozen veterans in area nursing homes in Humansville, Stockton and El Dorado Springs as the group continues its collective push to recognize servicemen and women during the Christmas holiday.
For additional information regarding the local lodge’s continued services within the community or to inquire about membership requirements, interested parties are encouraged to contact the organization by calling 276-1388 or visiting the Elks’ website at www.elks.org.
