Cold, winter-like temps did not stop hundreds or area residents and Halloween lovers from striking out in search of scares, community fun and sugar-coated goodies the evening of Thursday, Oct. 31, throughout Stockton’s City Park.
Spooky costumes, fun outfits, comedic get-ups and family-oriented fun all were in abundance at the annual communitywide Halloween event sponsored by the Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce.
The event kicked off with the Stockton high School band performing several songs utilized during recent competitions and featured hours of socializing, community interaction and participation from numerous area churches, businesses, groups, law enforcement personnel as well as local fire departments and first-responders.
Woody Kahl, owner/operator of Woody’s Fast Stop, Stockton, provided a three-part haunted house dolling out good-natured scares to any of those brave enough to enter the newly-added feature to the annual Halloween effort.
Board members and volunteers from SACC handed out traditional sliced caramel apples under the guidance of board member Gina Smith while members of the Stockton FFA chapter served up hot dogs, bottled water and hot cocoa as the group has in years past.
Lake Stockton Elks Lodge 2858 members also were onsite raffling off children’s bicycles while handing out treats of all kinds, Drug Awareness Resistance Education information and art supplies, sponsored in part by Stockton’s Council on Culture and Arts.
The evening’s fun also featured both costume contests and a competition for best booth honors and the prizes for each winning category were provided by the Cedar County Republican and Hammons Emporium.
SACC leadership said the event was a genuine success despite the colder temperatures and young and old alike enjoyed food, fun and copious amounts of candy while celebrating all things Halloween.
