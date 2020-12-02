The Stockton Community Foundation received a $1,000 grant during the annual Affiliate Appreciation Conference for the Community Foundation of the Ozarks.
The CFO selected ten affiliates from its 51-member affiliate network for $1,000 grants at the Nov. 12 virtual conference; two others received $5,000 grants.
The recipients were drawn from affiliates that had completed annual activities and provided conference inspiration. Because pandemic protocols prevented the CFO’s in-person gathering this year, many affiliate leaders also participated in the National Conference for Growing Community Foundations, hosted online by the Kansas Association for Community Foundations in late October.
The SCF had a number of accomplishments during the CFO’s 2020 fiscal year. The foundation established two new grantmaking funds: The Tom and Leone Wrenn Unrestricted Fund, established with a $50,000 initial gift, to support local nonprofit organizations; and the Gravel Road Race Fund to support local organizations with an emphasis on new trails.
The SCF worked with the City of Stockton to establish the Stockton Veterans Memorial Fund and also partnered with El Dorado Springs Community Foundation to grant $10,000 from the Rural Health initiative program to Cedar County agencies.
The SCF board of directors includes: Marilyn Ellis, president; Alisa Bough, vice president; William Jenkins, secretary; Maggie Bough, treasurer; Kim Chism-Jasper; Marvin Manring; and Stacey Picard.
The SCF, founded in 2002, now holds assets of $933,041.09 as of June 30.
