Stockton City Council discusses new store projects

On Monday, Feb. 22, the City of Stockton held the weekly meeting for the board of aldermen. The meeting was held at the Stockton City Hall where council members discussed several topics from appointed boards and appointed officials.
The council called the meeting to order as roll call was given then the pledge of allegiance followed. Council members approved the agenda for the meeting following the invocation. The council then went through the beginning of the meeting approving minutes and bills for the meeting as no comments were made during public forum.
After no business, the council moved onto reports from appointed boards. No comments were made from the park board, cemetery board as well as the airport board. Police department liaison, Michael Bollinger, let the council know he had a report available to present the council but had forgot to bring it and would do so at the next scheduled meeting.
With no reports on scheduled business, council members moved onto reports from appointed officials. City Attorney Peter Lee addressed the council regarding easements for the street lights. The city attorney let the council members know he and the City Clerk, Vanessa Harper, are working on the legal paperwork to make sure the two can make the next step in the process of the easements easier. Mayor Roger Hamby asked Lee about the trailer properties on Craig Street. Lee informed Hamby he is in current talks with a prosecutor. The prosecutor let Lee know he would not be opposed to changing the bond issues to allow the property manager to come back to Cedar County to work on the properties.
Public Works Supervisor Raymond Heryford then addressed the council on a blower for sludge pits from Cullum and Brown. At the previous meeting, the council agreed to go with the cheaper option. Soon following the end of the last meeting, the blower had been sold to somebody else. Which ultimately led to the council making a motion and approving of the motion for the higher priced blower which costs $5,637.
Onto comments from the building inspector/code enforcer, John Wilson. Wilson informed council members of an actuator part of Heryford’s truck had broke off which needed to be replaced. Due to the company that makes the part not being in operation at the time, Wilson asked the council to purchase an after-market part. The after-market price for the part is listed around $530 according to Wilson. The council originally made a motion to accept the payment of the part. Due to a disagreement, the council changed the motion to where Wilson and Heryford could have the chance to look around more to find a cheaper option. The motion was accepted.
For the next item, the council provided an update on the relocation of Dollar General. Wilson informed council members he had spoke to the engineer of the project who told Wilson the project is expected to begin very soon. Wilson also let the council know of a project in the works. There is a Family Dollar store expected to make its way into Stockton in the near future. Currently, the City of Stockton and project leaders are looking for a place to put the business possibly in the fire district lot near the square.
To close the comments during the meeting, Harper, Mayor Hamby as well as many other council members agreed on the idea of giving Heryford a new computer/tablet for work. The computer/tablet is needed for pictures of the town’s sidewalks and roads for the city’s insurance.
Mayor Hamby and the Stockton City Council then adjourned the meeting. The next meeting is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Monday, Mar. 8 at 4:30 p.m. at the Stockton City Hall.
