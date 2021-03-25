The Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its monthly chamber luncheon on Wednesday, March 17 in the Stockton High School Library. The previous luncheon for February had been canceled due to the snow storms that hit the area.
Opening the luncheon, guests were served a wide variety of food provided by the Stockton High School FFA. Served to patrons included brisket, pulled pork, potato salad, beans, salad and refreshments.
Following lunch, Stockton Area Chamber’s executive director Bill Crabtree opened stating the upcoming events the Chamber will host including the annual Chamber Banquet held at 5:30 p.m., Saturday, March 27, at the Ray H. Zumwalt Expo Center.
“We look for another good crowd,” Crabtree said. “We are going to space out as much as we possibly can but we are going to put you next to people you’re comfortable being around … We’ve had tremendous sponsorship this year and we look forward to everybody being out there.”
Crabtree added the PRCA Rodeo for this year has been scheduled for June 18 – 19 on RB Rd. on the Expo grounds.
After Crabtree’s opening words, CPA Firm’s Cory Gayman spoke with attendees on the current status of taxes and the impact of COVID-19 and the current administration in Washington as how they will affect this year’s taxes.
“I do not want to have a political conversation but with new administrations come new rules,” Gayman said. “We are always trying to have some foresight. We have one now that opposes the previous administration and they don’t like the rules he put in so they want their own rules. We’ve heard a lot of rumblings and a lot of rumors … Changes are coming.”
Gayman also provided information on what it is exactly his business handles from tax returns to payroll to sales tax.
“We can work with any client,” Gayman said. “We have a very wide breadth ranging from very small clients to very large clients. We do have five offices from Nevada, El Dorado Springs, Stockton, Bolivar and Springfield.”
Following Gayman, Stockton Superintendent Dr. Doug Crawford spoke with those in attendance on the upcoming bond issue which will be included in the April 6 election’s ballot for Stockton residents.
As stated in the ballot language, the Stockton School District will borrow money in the amount of one million five hundred thousand dollars ($1,500,000) for the purpose of providing funds to implement safety and security improvements.
Improvements include security cameras, new intercom/bell system integrated with the fire alarm system, paving of the gravel parking lot, LED lighting, improved technology infrastructure, new radios, HVAC at the middle school gymnasium, service and repair to the middle school/high school rooms.
To offset the cost to install a new digital sign at the high school and awnings at the preschool and middle school campuses, to address and correct the courtyard drainage system on the high school campus, to add handicapped parking at the baseball field, extend funds are available, complete other repairs and improvements to the existing facilities of the districts and issue general obligation bonds for the payment thereof.
On Tuesday, April 6, voters of the Stockton R-1 School District will be asked to vote on a no tax increase bond issue which will allow the continuation of improvements at the Stockton schools.
