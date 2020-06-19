The Stockton Busy Bee Club will hold their nest meeting from 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, at Orleans Trail Restaurant.
From Mo. 39-South, take RB Road and follow the signs to Orleans Trail Resort and Marina.
Social distancing will be practiced and masks are fine.
