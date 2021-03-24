The Stockton Board of Aldermen met at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, March 22, with plenty of business to discuss on the agenda as Stockton mayor Roger Hamby and alderman Mark Frieze, Mary Anne Manring and Barbara Pate were present.
In the beginning of the meeting, Michael Bates, owner of the Barnwood Inn in Humansville and Show Me Rents in Bolivar, asked the board for two variance regarding city ordinances.
“We’re looking to move into a location possibly here in Stockton, hopefully somewhere on [Mo.] 32,” Bates said. “We already serve a lot of customers in Stockton … Basically, what we’re looking to do is a satellite, and right now, we’d like to get it done by this summer.”
Bates said they will have shipping containers and an office. Bates said he would like to “use shipping containers, but make them look like they’re not shipping containers,” due to the fact that many people find them aesthetically unpleasing.
Bates also said he has the ability to keep the shipping containers secure and reinforced to protect them from inclement weather that could move them.
After further discussion, with the venture sounding promising, Manring moved for the board to waive the international building code and also grant Bates the variance concerning the storage containers. The motion was approved unanimously.
Next up on the agenda, an audit presentation from KPM CPA and Advisors for the fiscal year ending on September 30, 2020, was presented by firm’s manager Matt Wallace.
“The city did receive an unmodified opinion, meaning that the financial statements are free from material mistake,” Wallace said. “It’s a clean opinion — the best one you can receive.”
Wallace went through numbers, noting total revenues were up around $39,000 from last year. In total, taxes increased around $34,000 for the year. Total expenditures were at around $744,000, which is down about $270,000 from last year due to the solar upgrade project in 2019, which is where the bulk of that expense was from, Wallace said.
After going over more numbers, Wallace commended the Stockton city staff and Stockton city clerk Vanessa Harper.
“They do a great job,” Wallace said. “Not only is [Harper] helpful, but she leads us an open book and gives us all the information to go through on her own.”
After hearing the audit presentation, law enforcement liaison corporal Mike Bullinger provided updates to the board.
“I was approached by a citizen about a week ago in reference to the intersection of North Church Street and East Davis,” Bullinger said.
Bullinger said the citizen reported that a leatherworks building by the intersection is built so far to the east that it is very close to the intersection, and employees of the company are parking there, thereby blocking drivers’ view at the stop sign and causing a road hazard.
Bullinger noted he confirmed this blocked view himself by checking out the intersection himself, and then asked if the city could make the first 15 feet of the intersection a no-parking area.
Manring said the board needed to instruct Stockton city attorney Peter Lee to make an ordinance for the board to vote on creating a no-parking area for the street.
The board also discussed Bullinger with matters such as people parking on wrong sides of the street and also blocking roadways with canopies and smokers,
Later, a mayoral proclamation was read for Saturday, May 29, 2021, to be American Legion Auxiliary Poppy Day.
Later, the board spoke on reducing speed limits on Terrace Lane, Skyline and Ward Streets from 25 miles per hour to 20 miles per hour.
Lee said if the city is going to do anything, it should be for the entire city.
“The reason why I decided to do that, if we do it just at little pockets at a time, we’re potentially going to have to do it every few months,” Lee said. “What this does, it lowers the citywide speed limit — except where posted — to 20.”
The matter was not voted on at the meeting. Lee suggested that a public hearing should be held for the board’s next meeting.
The board also approved a proposal for providing online access to Stockton’s municipal code. The code has been available online, but the free trial for updating and providing the municipal code is almost over with the company, and the board opted to pay for the service.
The board will next meet at 4:30 p.m., Monday, April 5, at Stockton City Hall.
Aldermen meetings always are open to the public and interested parties are welcome to attend.
