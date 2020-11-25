The Stockton board of aldermen met on Monday, Nov. 23, with a hearty agenda on their plate as Stockton mayor Roger Hamby and aldermen Barbara Pate, Brent Wallen, Mary Anne Manring and Mark Frieze were present.
First on the agenda, Crissy Reeder spoke to the board on behalf of the Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce, asking for SACC’s use of the square for a Christmas event.
“I’m here because the Chamber is going to have their Christmas lighting ceremony — our third Christmas lighting ceremony — and although this year it’s going to be a lot smaller because of COVID-19, we would like to use the square,” Reeder said. “I want to be sure it’s okay we use the square Dec. 3 from 5 to 6:30.”
Reeder asked for the square to be closed due to safety concerns as traffic would move in the dark.
After further discussion, the board voted to allow the SACC’s use of the square on Thursday, Dec. 3.
Next up, Richard Carter asked for a variance at 214 Valley Lane for building a garage. The board discussed with Carter about his plans and voted to approve the motion.
A member from the public who did not identify herself took her turn in front of the board to speak about the topic of masks.
“I’ve been very disturbed at our town — most people are not wearing masks,” the woman said.
“I was wanting to see if you guys would consider a mask mandate for Stockton.”
The woman said the objections she had heard was that the city could not enforce a mask mandate, “but if you mandate it, the businesses will have to — therefore, if you want groceries, you’ll wear a mask,” she said.
“I’ve talked to the governor, I’ve talked to our state representative, I’ve talked to the mayor, and all of them have trickled it down to you,” the woman said to the board.
Pate said the issue trickles down to the county commissioners; cities typically follow the county, she said.
The discussion paused for a while, and resumed later with the woman asking what the problem would be with having a mask mandate in Stockton.
“I don’t know that we would be able to convince the judge that not wearing your mask is a problem,” city attorney Peter Lee said. “There’s also some research coming out that shows that the masks are not nearly as effective as we’ve been led to believe.”
Lee spoke about a study that involved a group of individuals divided into a controlled group that didn’t wear masks and a controlled group that did wear masks for a duration of time out in public.
Lee said at the end of the four-to-six week study, it was found that in the controlled group, there were 51 people showing antibodies, and in the masked group, there were 42 people.
Manring asked for Lee to send her a link to the study.
“There is lots of research on both sides of the issue that says, ‘Yes, it works,’ and ‘No, it doesn’t work,’” Lee said. “Part of the problem with a mask mandate is you’re basically telling half of the people — or a certain percentage of the population, whatever it is — that you don’t care about your opinion.”
In response, the woman speaking to the board said, “Or, in the other way, you’re telling the other half that you don’t care.”
However, Lee responded by saying, “By not doing a mask mandate, you’re respecting the opinions of both sides in allowing them to make their own decisions regarding what they’re doing.”
Additionally, Lee said he did not plan to file charges against anybody for not wearing a mask, unless there “is actual proof the person not wearing the mask was in that infectious stage.”
“And part of the problem is, unless that person wants to voluntarily give you that information, I have no way to get it as prosecutor,” Lee said.
Further discussion ensued at length, and ultimately, Pate said the topic should be tabled so the board could talk to the county board and see what they say. The board agreed.
In scheduled business, the board unanimously approved a resolution to call to election, and also approved reviewing rates for $135,000 certificate of deposit renewing.
The board meets at Stockton City Hall for regular bi-monthly meetings. Aldermen meetings always are open to the public and interested parties are welcome to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.