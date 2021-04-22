Following a four-game winning streak, the Stockton Tigers’ baseball team was back in action on Monday, April 12, for a non-conference contest against Ash Grove (10-2).
Prior to the matchup against the Pirates, the Tigers defeated the Clinton Cardinals by a score of 5-4. During the four-game winning streak, the Tigers outscored opponents 36-17. Coming into the matchup, the Tigers faced a Pirates team also on a hot streak as Ash Grove came into Monday’s game on a five-game winning streak.
The Pirates put on the pressure in the first inning scoring one run while the Tigers had no answer offensively. Neither team scored for the next two innings until the fourth where Ash Grove put up three runs. Stockton quickly responded back in the bottom of the inning by scoring one run. The Tigers battled back in the final three innings but the Pirates lead became too large for a Stockton comeback.
Ash Grove prevailed over Stockton, 5-3.
Tate Wheeler highlighted the game at the plate for Stockton as the senior finished the game with two hits on one RBI. Wheeler provided a solid effort on the mound for the Tigers striking out eight batters while allowing only five hits.
One day following the loss, April 13, the Tigers returned home for a conference matchup against the Stafford Indians (9-4). Stafford came into the matchup suffering a 15-0 shutout loss to Logan-Rogersville on Monday, April 12.
In the matchup against the Indians, the Tigers struggled to keep up with the high-powered offensive attack of Stafford. Stockton was left scoreless for the entirety of the game while the Indians put up 10 runs. Stockton went on to fall 10-0 over Strafford, handing the Tigers their second consecutive loss.
Looking to bounce back, the Tigers (6-5) are scheduled to face conference foe, Clever (7-6), at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, April 23. Stockton will look to repeat the outcome of the prior meeting against the Blu-Jays in the 2018-19 season where the Tigers prevailed 1-0.
