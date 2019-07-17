Stockton Amvets Post 116 is at the beginning stages of chartering chapters of new volunteer groups for men and women wishing to get more involved with numerous facets of continuing veteran support.
Blue Star Mothers of America is not a partisan, political or sectarian organization. BSMA does not support any political candidate or endorse any specific religious organizations. BSMA is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization whose collective goal is to network mothers of active-duty, reservists and veterans for the purposes of mutual-support, fundraising and increasing the visibility of local patriotism.
Sons of Amvets, established in the bylaws of the Amvets national constitution, is a squadron of male veteran descendants sponsored by any actively chartered post.
SOA is an organization which participates in numerous post activities, color guard exercises, fundraising and public outreach efforts on behalf of any squad’s parent post.
When established, both groups will conduct regular meetings, fundraising efforts, special projects and community outreach ventures which circle around raising monies and awareness for local veteran needs.
Area mothers, stepmothers, grandmothers, foster mothers and female legal guardians interested in more information regarding the Blue Star Mothers organization are encouraged to contact Sara Brite via e-mail at briteacres@gmail.com or by calling (515) 512-2294.
Local sons, grandsons, adopted sons and stepsons of veterans interested in chartering an SOA squadron are encouraged to contact Miles Brite via e-mail at briteacres@gmail.com or by calling (515) 512-2294.
Each group needs a minimum number of new members to charter a chapter/squadron and organizational information related to each group can be found at www.bluestarmothers.org and/or www.sonsofamvets.org.
