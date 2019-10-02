Local veterans, auxiliary members and area residents gathered at Amvets Post 116, Stockton, to host Petty Officer 3rd Class Conner Morse, U.S. Navy, the afternoon of Sunday, Sept. 29.
Morse, who was home on leave visiting his family with his expectant wife, Ashley, and their 18-month-old son, Conner Jameson Morse, was treated to a buffet-style potluck meal, personalized cake and the fellowship of veterans and community supporters throughout the afternoon.
Morse, who has already served a deployment in the Middle East and Europe, will return to his post in Norfolk, VA, later this week.
Morse’s family shared its appreciation for the post and community members who came out to celebrate his two-week home visit to the Midwest.
