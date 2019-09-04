Stockton’s American Legion Trent-Sallee Post 230, Stockton, competed in the national American Legion color guard competition Aug. 22-25, in Indianapolis, Indiana.
The group placed fourth in the military class competition and eighth in the advancing/retiring competition — a reputable showing, but slightly less substantial than last year’s placings.
“The competition had to be restructured and we were bumped up to a different spot,” American Legion 230 member Glenn Burnaman said. “We’re not upset and we learned a bunch, but things could’ve gone better.”
Burnaman also shared his appreciation for the local support the group received from the Stockton area.
Not showing signs of slowing down, the local post’s color guard will continue to practice and offer its services for military events, funerals and regional presentations while working toward a stronger showing at next year’s state and national competitions.
The color guard’s performances and event judging is available online and can be viewed by visiting www.facebook.com/americanlegionhq, www.youtube.com/americanlegionhq and/or www.legion.org/legiontv.
Tax-deductible donations of any amount for the color guard’s future efforts are appreciated and can be made at the American Legion Trent-Sallee Post 230 at the lower level of the Community Building in Stockton and/or the Cedar County Republican office at 26 Public Square, Stockton.
