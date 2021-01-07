The Stockton American Legion Trent-Sallee Post 230 and auxiliary will host a blood drive from 1-6 p.m. Friday, Jan 8, at the post located in the lower level of the Stockton Community Building, one block north of the square.
All donors will receive a long-sleeve t-shirt while supplies last and will be entered to be a weekly finalist in the hopes of winning a 2020 Nissan Kicks sport utility vehicle.
Given the current social distancing recommendations, the wearing of face masks for both donors and staff is required.
Appointments for donations also are encouraged and can be made by calling (417) 227-5006 or by visiting www.cbco.org/donate-blood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.