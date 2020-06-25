The American Legion Trent-Sallee Post 230, Stockton, is sponsoring a blood drive with the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks in the coming weeks and invites the community to participate.
The event will be hosted from 1-6 p.m., Friday, June 26, at the post, located in the lower level of the Community Building at 209 North St. Stockton
Donors should bring photo identification, weigh at least 110 pounds, be well-hydrated and in good health.
Walk-in donors are welcome; however, appointments for donations are strongly encouraged and can be made by calling (417) 227-5006 or online at www.cbco.org/donate-blood.
All donors will receive a CBCO throwback t-shirt and a $5 gift card while supplies last.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.