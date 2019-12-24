After an invocation and the pledge of allegiance, the Stockton city aldermen met for the last time in 2019 the afternoon of Friday, Dec. 20.
The afternoon’s agenda, bills and the previous meeting’s minutes all were approved without objection.
Stockton mayor Mary Norell started the meeting off by confirming the city’s annual law enforcement contract was approved by county officials, formally signed and 2020 law enforcement services provided by Cedar County Sherriff’s Office will continue uninterrupted.
Norell briefly shared local resident Jeremy Stanton has requested a jury trial regarding a citation he received earlier this fall in relation to fireworks being ignited during one of the Tigers’ last home games of the 2019 football season.
The board will be notified by county offices as the proceedings’ details are determined after the first of the year.
Moving ahead into financial reviews, city Clerk Vanessa Harper confirmed with the board the monies utilized for a necessary switch, wiring, installation and a surge protector for the waste water treatment plant were motioned and approved in the previous meeting as a combined figure.
The board agreed with Harper’s conveyance and all present said they understood the financial language Harper had previously used.
In board communications, alderman Larry Koch expressed his continued frustration and concern regarding watermain leaks which have yet to be located.
A lengthy conversation ensued addressing fluctuating losses, how the city’s wells draw and maintain water, the cyclical nature of the existing waterflow operational structure and a number of ways the leaks could potentially be located.
“Larry, I agree,” Norell said in response to alderman Koch’s assertions. “It’s frustrating, but Raymond already has the right people on this. We’re going to work with Missouri Rural Water Association and stay on this.”
Heryford confirmed staff from Missouri Rural Water Association will be onsite near the first of the year with specialized equipment to potentially identify and isolate leaks which city staff would then address expeditiously.
In wrapping up the meeting, Norell shared an invitation received by the city to join a new program put forth by the Sierra Club aimed at getting cities to gradually consider and implement more efficient and renewable means of energy production and consumption.
“This is more realistic,” alderman Mary Anne Manring said. “Use of fossil fuels won’t end in a decade, but by the end of the century, who knows. We should at least be look at being involved with leading the way to find resources which allow us to utilize modern and more energy efficient energies which are less damaging than coal.”
Norell said the city’s solar gardener, Cheryl Marcum, will be the point of communication for the effort and aldermen unanimously voted to approve the city’s joining of the energy effort.
With no further business to discuss — and after Christmas and New Year greetings were shared amongst aldermen, staff and officials present — the meeting adjourned with no closed session taking place.
The Stockton board of aldermen meet at 4:30 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of each month at Stockton City Hall.
Aldermen meetings are open to the public and interested community members are always encouraged to attend.
