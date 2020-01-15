Online water payments now available, problematic structure condemned
With a full agenda and numerous topics of discussion at hand, the Stockton board of aldermen met 4:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 13 at Stockton City Hall.
The board began the evening’s work acting as the city’s building commission — in accordance with city code — and heard from city attorney Peter Lee regarding a longtime problematic and dilapidated residential structure on North Street inside the city limits.
After several different lines of approach were discussed and a report from city attorney Peter Lee, aldermen motioned and unanimously approved the condemnation of the foundering structure located at 603 North St.
Lee said he will complete all necessary communications with parties involved and the city could tentatively move to begin demolition work on the structure as early as Thursday, Feb. 13.
After calling the formal alderman’s meeting to order at 4:47 p.m., the board was greeted with a presentation from Kevin Costello, Long-term Care Engagement Coordinator, Citizen Memorial Healthcare, in relation to a proposed roadway and intersection improvement at the crossroads of Mo. 39 and Third St.
Costello handed out information to all in attendance, reviewed aerial maps and proposed roadway plans with the board in regards to the potential improvements which would allow for expanded turning areas, partial road replacement and less immediate navigation near the front access roadway leading into the new Lake Stockton Healthcare Facility.
According to Costello, CMH would bear all costs of the construction if the city would provide the labor, equipment and debris removal for all demolition work prior to the construction’s onset.
Public works supervisor Raymond Heryford noted the proposed work will repair a heavily-aged section of Third St., pointing out the city would benefit by having this portion of the road redone during the process of CMH’s proposed intersection expansion.
After brief discussion regarding the timeline to complete the demolition work, the board motioned and unanimously approved the proposal from CMH and Costello said work arrangements will likely be discussed and solidified after Spring temperatures allow for more agreeable construction weather.
In briefly discussing scheduled business, the board has once again tasked Heryford with being Stockton’s voting delegate for another year at the Missouri Rural Water Association’s annual meeting in March. Heryford has filled this role for several years and attends based on his extensive knowledge of the city’s water usage, treatment processes and annual consumption metrics.
In hearing reports from appointed officials, Heryford shared the waste water and septic system for the city’s new hangar at the municipal airport has been completed.
City Clerk Vanessa Harper briefly addressed the board to share several minor interior modifications to the city hall lobby are being evaluated and priced, as well as another exit which would allow multiple ways for employees to vacate the building in case of emergency.
“It’s sad when you have to consider these things,” alderman Barbara Pate said. “but, unfortunately that’s the world we live in today.”
Mayor Mary Norell agreed, adding the modifications would help people employees leave the building from multiple directions simultaneously — an option currently not feasible with the facility’s current layout.
Harper said she will report back to the board when final plans, specifications and cost projections are all received.
City building inspector/code enforcer John Wilson briefly addressed aldermen to suggest potential consideration for an ordinance in relation to industrial metal shipping containers being utilized as storage building in residential areas.
Wilson said his office has received several complaints regarding a residence just east of the square and expects more in the coming weeks.
“We need to be on top of this at our next meeting,” Norell said. “This is something that could affect neighborhoods and our community and we’ve got to get something on the books to keep this from being a growing issue.”
In communications from elected officials, Norell said the city has started tentatively pricing replacement dump trucks after the current vehicle’s recent mechanical failure.
“We’re definitely not budgeted for a brand new machine,” Norell said. “These can costs hundreds of thousands of dollars and that’s not the direction we’re going. We’re considering late-model used vehicles with existing warranties which are much more affordable alternatives.”
Norell said both Heryford and Wilson are reviewing some options and will likely have some potential pricing for a replacement vehicle at the next board meeting.
