Mayor signs approved annual law enforcement contract
With the new year around the corner and after an invocation given city attorney Peter Lee, the Stockton board of aldermen held its bi-monthly meeting 4:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at Stockton City Hall.
The city heard a request regarding an aging wall in the historic Community Building on North St. in relation to outdated, damaged and failing plaster.
Initially budgeted for $1,800, alderman Larry Koch said a previous request for minor electrical upgrades should take place in tandem with the wall repairs.
Koch, citing previous discussions with city officials, said and the repairs to upgrade a small amount of wiring, outlets and breakers would improve the usability and safety of the building for the groups and organizations which rent and use the facility regularly.
“It wouldn’t make sense not do to replace this [wiring] while we’re already repairing the same wall at the same time,” alderman Mary Anne Manring added. “If it’s an upgrade and we are already replacing this portion, it should just be done now.”
Public works supervisor Raymond Heryford shared Manring’s opinion and said a future replacement would involve deconstructing the wall currently scheduled to be replaced.
After brief discussion about logistics and added cost, all aldermen agreed and the motion passed without objection.
City clerk Vanessa Harper will adjust the city’s budget accordingly allowing the additional $600 to be available to replace old wiring outlets and breakers with improved, heavier-gauge wiring, grounded outlets and 30-amp breakers, making the toal for repairs $2,400.
The city also will be moving the emergency call-out system for the waste water treatment plant from city hall back the facility’s physical location as well as have the industrial wiring combined with a surge protector installed on a newly-acquired switch that failed recently.
After confirming the functionality and necessity of the items, aldermen agreed the repairs and changes were needed to avoid future emergencies and potential non-compliance issues.
The airport board did not have a representative present, but city officials said the septic and waste water system being installed in the new hangar will be completed when drier conditions allow for plumbing and necessary connections to be made.
Cedar County Sheriff’s Office corporal Mike Bullinger was in attendance as the city’s law enforcement liaison to share recent arrest and citation numbers from the county.
With little to report, Bullinger cited cold weather and the holiday season for less foot traffic, moving violations and confirmed sheriff James McCrary said his office usually sees a decline in criminal activity during this same time every year.
Norell thanked Bullinger for being present and added the city would like specific dates, times, infraction, criminal charge and arrest information specific to arrests or traffic violations within the city limits in future reports.
Bullinger noted the information was made available publicly on a weekly basis and said he would make sure the city was added to the list of recipients of weekly reports via online communication.
Moving ahead into the latter portion of the meeting — and after a sectional review and reading some of previously-approved minor changes — Norell confirmed with the aldermen the city’s annual law enforcement contract was agreed upon by the city, CCSO administration and the county commissioners.
Referring to the language in the new formal document, Norell called the contract “clean” and noted it specifies providing 24/7 coverage from at least one deputy, defines what the city is paying for on a monthly and annual basis as well as includes a clause which states city and county officials will meet annually on or before Aug. 15, to assess the coming year’s contractual amount.
Norell said the county and city mutually agreed the clause allows for proper budgeting to be completed so neither party will be visiting the issue at year’s end before the renewal deadline is imminent.
“We absolutely appreciate all of our law enforcement here. This is just to have proper language in place and a clear understanding of what our city is paying for. This removed some of the unclear pieces of older contracts and eliminates a lot of confusion. Both sides will be able to plan and prepare for annual budgets this way, too.”
Norell said the completed and signed document will be delivered to the county in the coming week and will likely be signed by both presiding commissioner Marlon Collins and sheriff James McCrary in the immediate future.
With nothing further to present or discuss, the meeting adjourned with no closed session taking place.
Stockton board of aldermen will next meet 4:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Stockton City Hall.
Aldermen meetings are open to the public and interested community members are encouraged to attend.
