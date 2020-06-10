With an invocation by mayor pro tem Barbara Pate and an acknowledgment of mayor Mary Norell’s final meeting at the helm of Stockton’s leadership, the Stockton aldermen met at 4:30 p.m. at Stockton City Hall to discuss city business.
In old business, the city has agreed to solicit a bid from electricity provider Liberty Utilities in regard to two potential new lights and one new light pole on a dimly lit section of Cherry St. in central Stockton.
No member of the airport board was present, but public works supervisor Raymond Heryford confirmed the hangar construction and mechanical relocations at the airport all should be complete within the next week or two.
Sealed bids were opened for the city’s 1999 Chevrolet dump truck, which was deemed permanently out of service after its motor failed and the truck was replaced with a modern truck with a warranty.
George Pyle submitted a bid of $536; Johnson Stock Farm submitted a bid of $2,103. The board unanimously voted to sell the inoperable vehicle to the agricultural operation for the higher bid.
No representative of the park board was present; however, Norell shared the city’s veteran memorial in Stockton City Park was making progress, as a patriotic motif had been added to the western pavilion area and plans are underway with local veterans to move forward on the memorial wall adjacent to the park’s western border.
The reopening of the community building also was discussed and the board agreed to leave the building closed until it has been cleaned thoroughly and additional social distancing recommendations have been lifted or further relaxed at a future
No law enforcement liaison was present, but city attorney Peter Lee noted the board usually hears from a member of the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office near the end of the month. Norell noted Lee’s observation and Heryford said he would contact the CCSO to confirm law enforcement presence at the next city meeting.
In hearing from the city’s legal counsel, Lee shared traffic and misdemeanor citations were showing an increase, which he credited to relaxed social distancing guidelines and increased summer activity around Stockton Lake.
Lee also confirmed the property located at the corner of Craig and North Streets had been foreclosed on and already is working with the new owner on demolition plans to be followed by new residential construction.
Stockton building inspector/code enforcer John Wilson, Sr., shared his appreciation and professional approval of the new effort regarding the long dilapidated property, noting he had been working on getting the structure condemned and foreclosed on for over a year.
Wilson also shared the Stockton Volunteer Fire Department’s unit 921 — the tanker/pumper unit used for highway crashes, extrication and in-town fire calls — was still in need of mechanical repairs.
A transmission modulator had failed in unit late last month and the total cost for replacement and complete repair will be roughly $6,000.
Being a necessity to the city’s emergency services, the board unanimously agreed to repair the departmental vehicle and restore it to service as soon as possible.
In mayoral communications, Norell discussed the city’s ongoing search for another full-time employee, as well as the city’s gallery and the materials received via grant funds and donations.
The city aldermen unanimously voted for the materials to be collected by members of the Council on Culture and Arts to place in a permanent gallery of which the location will be determined in the near future.
Near the meeting’s end — in a move showing class and dedication to the community — Norell offered her ear and advice to all city officials, aldermen and incoming mayor Roger Hamby for the years ahead.
Norell thanked the city for allowing her to serve four years as mayor and the sentiments were returned by current aldermen Mark Frieze, Barbara Pate, Mary Anne Manring and Larry Koch.
Hamby thanked Norell for the gesture, showed appreciation for the words of support and said though he “had different priorities for the city, he hoped to do as good a job or better than previous administrations.”
The meeting’s open session adjourned at 5:58 p.m. and a closed session was opened thereafter.
The board will next meet 4:30 p.m., Monday, June 22, at Stockton City Hall.
Aldermen meetings always are open to the public and interested community members are encouraged to attend.
