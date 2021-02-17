Stockton aldermen move into winter

The Stockton board of aldermen met on Wednesday, Feb. 10, with mayor Roger Hamby and aldermen Barbara Pate, Mary Anne Manring and Mark Frieze present.
After approving bills, the board moved on down the agenda to appoint Gary Simpson on the city’s cemetery board. Pate said he had been recommended to fill the vacancy and he had agreed to do so; the board approved the appointment unanimously.
The board then reviewed the bid of choice for Stockton City Hall’s remodel. Stockton city clerk Vanessa Harper said there had only been one bidder — the man who originally did the sketch for the remodel — and according to the sketch, the total price for the remodel would be $19,861.
Harper noted the remodel is much-needed.
“We have got to do something,” Harper said, adding the current layout is not conducive for what city hall needs and a remodel will “definitely improve safety measures.”
Manring agreed with Harper.
“You have plenty of space, but it’s not workable space for what is needed for the city,” Manring said.
The board went on to approve the bid of choice for city hall’s remodel unanimously.
Shortly later, the board unanimously approved a motion to request to transfer from the Solar Rebate account to the operating amount of the February 2021 Division of Energy payment.
The board then unanimously approved a motion to approve volunteer firefighter applications for Douglas Cooper, Christina Schrock and Mark Burkett if the fire chief approved, as well.
Public works supervisor Raymond Heryford told the board there was a quote from Cullum & Brown for a blower for sludge pits. The city has had one burn out, Heryford said, and he likes to keep one on hand.
“I’d go with the refurbished one for $4,567,” Heryford.
The board agreed it was something the city needed to have on hand. The board approved the motion unanimously.
Stockton building inspector/code enforcer John Wilson then shared with the board that during a recent survey by the Insurance Services Office, Inc., an analysis of the building codes adopted by the city of Stockton and the efforts put forth to properly enforce these codes resulted in a building code effectiveness grading classification as 5 for 1 and 2 family residential property and 5 for commercial and industrial property.
Wilson said the classifications were a major improvement from the recent survey and were good news.
Stockton board of aldermen meetings are held the second and fourth Monday of each month at Stockton City Hall.
Aldermen meetings are open to the public and interested community members remain encouraged to attend.
