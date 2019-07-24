New ordinances passed, hangar construction at airport underway
With a busy agenda and new ordinances to pass, the Stockton aldermen held an eventful evening meeting 4:30 p.m., Monday July 22.
In attendance from the public was Leonard Hopkins, Amvets Post 116, Stockton, to request use of the Stockton square Friday, Sept. 27, to pass out white clovers of remembrance – an annual Amvets tradition.
Mayor Mary Norell took the opportunity to clarify some local confusion based on the previous meeting’s decisions based on approved requests made by the Lake Stockton Sertoma Club in relation to the 2019 Black Walnut Festival.
“We worded our approval wrong and we just need to clarify a thing or two,” Norell said. “Based on having an active park board, this request should have gone to them first and we simply missed that step as a group.”
Alderman Mary Anne Manring and Norell both strongly confirmed the place of veterans in the eyes of the city and said Stockton will continue to support veteran causes.
Norell also recapped recent veteran efforts the city has undertaken.
“We became a Purple Heart city on Dec. 7, 2017, we brought in a permanent piece of The Wall That Heals,” Norell said, “and the new park board is currently working with all of our local veteran groups on dedicating a western portion of the city park to our veterans. We love our veterans here and have tremendous respect for everything they have done for us.”
Hopkins' request was unanimously approved and local Amvets members will spend a portion of Friday, Sept. 27, passing out white clovers on the city square during the Black Walnut Festival.
Stockton resident Mary Fern Taylor also was in attendance to address a letter she had received regarding tents inside the city limits and the newly-imposed 7-day limit on recreational tenting in Stockton.
While Taylor, a generational Stockton resident, said she was unhappy with the new city ordinance, the aldermen collectively confirmed the rule was put in place to avoid long-term problems, vagrancy, as well as litter and waste problems experienced by other cities who do not regulate tenting.
Stockton park board president Teresa Burns was in attendance to update the aldermen on recent park board activity.
Burns said a grant was in the final stages of review and the board was hopeful for an approval in the coming months.
If approved, the grant would provide funds to replace and improve numerous aging pieces of equipment as well as complete several repair or updating projects at the city’s park facilities.
Burns also confirmed area groups will be notified of the park board’s process for reserving the city park facilities — meaning when the park is to be reserved for substantial lengths of time or for large events, requests are to be directed to the park board directly.
After park board approval, board members will bring the request to the Stockton aldermen for a vote.
Deputy Mike Bullinger, Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, was in attendance to convey recent statistics relating to traffic offenses and arrest within the city limits of Stockton.
Norell thanked Bullinger for attending as well as presenting civil and criminal infraction information.
Norell asked Bullinger to provide specifics as to the nature of arrests conducted within the city; Bullinger obliged and will bring the additional supporting data to the next aldermen meeting.
The airport board reported progress on the new hangar being constructed at the airport by the new skydiving company, Missouri River Valley Skydiving.
The facility itself is being completed a no cost to the city. However, ground preparation, utility relocation and connections are still the obligation of the city.
During recent work, the city incurred costs to relocate electrical connections and
The board voted unanimously to approve the use of funds from the airport's savings to complete any necessary utility work so the project can continue to move forward accordingly.
Two new ordinances were also passed during the meeting.
Ordinance 556 was unanimously approved and denotes the city's status as a complete street city. While the ordinance does not incur or create any new costs, it will allow the city to make provisions for bike lanes, crosswalks, alternative motorized vehicles paths and similar measures which make the city a more attractive candidate for federal funds to improve pedestrian and small vehicle infrastructure in the future.
Ordnance 557 also was approved by the board. The new ordinance makes it an infraction to leave animal feces behind on any city-owned or private property not owned by the specific pet owner. City officials can now cite/ticket any offending pet owner leaving animal waste behind at any property they do not own themselves.
All aldermen and appointed officials were present and the meeting adjourned with no closed session taking place.
Regularly scheduled aldermen meetings are held 4:30 p.m., the second and fourth Monday of each month at Stockton City Hall.
Aldermen meetings are open to the public and interested community members are encouraged to attend.
