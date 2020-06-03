During a rescheduled meeting due to the Memorial Day holiday, the Stockton board of aldermen met at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, at Stockton City Hall.
After an invocation, the Pledge of Allegiance and approving the agenda, the board approved the previous meeting’s minutes and regularly scheduled bills and expenditures.
Public works supervisor Raymond Heryford currently is addressing some ongoing parking issues on Blair St. in the residential portion of the city, and said he would attempt to make alternative parking recommendations before placing permanent signage.
Heryford also recommended no stop sign be placed at the intersection of Smith St. and High Street because “traffic on High St. has to stop in both the east and westbound lanes.”
On a similar note, a stop sign will be added to the intersection of Oak and Sac Streets to allow for better safety and traffic management related to those utilizing access to Stockton Lake.
Monthly updates from a law enforcement liaison provided by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, as well as representatives from the park board, cemetery board and airport board, were not delivered due to the rescheduled meeting time.
Stockton’s city attorney Peter Lee noted citations had increased slightly in the area and attributed this to the relaxing of some social distancing recommendations and increased lake-centered traffic.
In scheduled business, the board unanimously approved the painting of the city’s water clarifier by Yakel Painting, El Dorado Springs, at a cost of $37,500. Companies Insco, Yakel, Braker and Hogan all were solicited for bids for the services to be rendered.
City clerk Vanessa Harper added the expenditure was budgeted for and the city had previously approved having this work done in the 2020 calendar year.
Harper also brought a request for a streetlight on the 300 block of Cherry St. to the board’s attention.
After much discussion led by alderman Mary Anne Manring, the board will assess the area in question with city staff and determine the best placement for potential street lights, as the aldermen agreed the stretch of residential road in question has multiple lighting issues which need attention.
Building inspector and code enforcer John Wilson, Sr. confirmed he is making arrangements to have one of the city’s fire department vehicles towed for transmission work and the unit will be temporarily unavailable.
Wilson will report back to the board when the repairs are complete and the fire department’s vehicle is back in service.
In mayoral communications, Norell shared the Dam Skydivers operating out of the Stockton Municipal Airport are considering selling light concession when operating seasonally.
Proper steps regarding health ordinances and food service protocol will be researched by the owners and the new business will likely beginin offering concessions this summer.
Near the meeting’s end, Norell confirmed with all officials present the annual citywide garage sale will be taking place Saturday and Sunday, June 21-22.
A citywide cleanup will follow the next week and exact specifics of large-item pickup will be announced after being confirmed with Republic Services, the company which handling the bulk of the city’s ongoing trash and recycling operations.
No closed session was necessary and the board will next meet at 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 8, at Stockton City Hall.
The Stockton board of aldermen meetings always are open to the public and the community is encouraged to attend under proper social distancing measures.
