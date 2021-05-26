Just ahead of Memorial Day, the Stockton Board of Aldermen heard some timely updates over Stockton’s Veterans’ Memorial Park on Monday, May 24, during a regular board meeting.
Don Hunt, chairman for Stockton’s Veterans’ Memorial Park Committee, spoke to the board about updates over the park’s progress on behalf of the committee.
Hunt told the board that the committee has sold 142 bricks so far.
“Everything we are doing is through donations,” Hunt said. “It is quite the effort.”
The committee plans to make the park wheelchair accessible, Hunt added.
Hunt also spoke on future building plans, noting site prep costs will be “phenomenal” due to excavation. With the way construction costs are growing nationwide, the committee will need to do something as “quickly” as they can, he said.
The original plan to build the park near Stockton City Park has changed due to a new nearby Dollar General location in the works, as well as the busy traffic noises of Mo. 32, Hunt said.
“We reevaluated everything from our perspective,” Hunt told the board.
Hunt said the committee spoke to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers about building the park on Corps land.
In around two weeks, the committee will hear if the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will allow them to go through with the plan, Hunt said.
Stockton mayor Roger Hamby and aldermen Barbara Pate, Charles Humberd, Mary Anne Manring and Brent Wallen were present at Monday’s regular meeting.
MORE ABOUT VMP
A 50x60-foot area will be needed for the Veterans’ Memorial Park. Three 8x10-foot concrete or brick walls will be constructed.
The front wall will display a panel gifted by The Wall That Heals Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund. The panel contains the names of 38 Missourians who lost their lives in the Vietnam War. Also included are metal cutout sculptures of Vietnam soldiers, along with an in memory plaque for those who served and since died due to injuries in Vietnam.
Wall No. 2 will consist of plaques with donor names, brick purchasers and a legend showing brick name placement. The donor plaque is designed so future donors can easily be added.
Wall No. 3 will display all service emblems, POW/MIA and Purple Heart emblems, etcetera. Paver bricks will be installed in the middle of the area with benches and pathways among the bricks for easier viewing. The American flag, along with six military service flags, will fly above the front wall; service flags being flown on special occasions only.
Different locations are being considered for the project.
UPCOMING FUNDRAISERS
The Veterans' Memorial Park committee will join Stockton’s city-wide garage sale from 8 a.m.-noon, Saturday, May 29, located at the Lake Stockton Elks Lodge 2858, 803 Arnold Wallen Way.
In late June, a fish-fry with fries, coleslaw and drink is in the planning stage. A silent auction and bake sale will be included. Watch for upcoming details as the date draws closer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.