The Stockton Board of Aldermen met in a special meeting on Friday, April 2, to discuss American Rescue Plan funds, with mayor Roger Hamby and aldermen Mary Anne Manring, Mark Frieze, Barbara Pate and Brent Wallen present.
The American Rescue Plan was approved by Congress and signed into law early last month, providing $1.9 trillion to counteract economic declines related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ARP is directing economic relief for individuals, families, small businesses and significant investments in public health infrastructure related to the pandemic.
An important provision of the American Rescue Plan provides fiscal relief to local governments.
Stockton city clerk Vanessa Harper said the funds Stockton is receiving from the ARP are indeed fiscal relief funds.
From the ARP, the state of Missouri is receiving $5.4 billion dollars. Cedar County is receiving $2.78 million dollars. Stockton will receive $356,000 in fiscal relief funds, Harper said.
Harper said Stockton is slated to receive half the funds around Thursday-Friday, June 10-11, from the state. Twelve months later, Stockton will receive the second half of the funds.
Harper provided a summary sheet to the board, saying the sheet provides a sum of what the allowable uses of the funds are for local governments, including responding to the COVID-19 pandemic resulting in negative economic effects, provide premium pay to essential public employees, provide services equivalent to the amount of revenue lost due to the pandemic and invest in improvements to water, sewer or broadband infrastructure.
“One of the key things is that we’re just one part of this,” Harper said.
Harper noted she and the mayor discussed that it would be ideal to get with the county to see what county priorities would be regarding the funds, as well as possibly having a town hall meeting to see what resident stakeholders want to spend the money on.
Manring noted it would be good to see what the funds could do for the city’s water and sewer infrastructure. Other aldermen agreed and went on to discuss different aspects and possibilities for the funds.
Harper said the ARP can be used to make up for revenues that were lost, which is different from other fiscal relief programs such as the CARES Act.
However, Harper said, sales tax altogether was up last year largely due to Stockton’s unique position as a tourist destination. Vehicle tax was down a bit, though.
“We’ve got to be smart with the money that we are given,” Manring said after further discussion and ideas.
Frieze said the aldermen need to make a clear list of what the funds can be used for and try to work with the county, state and anybody else to pull resources for the best use of the money.
The aldermen agreed it would be a good idea to meet with the Cedar County Commission about the funds.
The city has until December 31, 2024, to spend all of the funds.
With this meeting as being simply a preliminary discussion over the logistics and ideas for the ARP funds, the board adjourned.
The Stockton Board of Aldermen are next slated to meet at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, April 12, at Stockton City Hall.
