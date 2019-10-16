Law enforcement contract presented to county officials
In an out-of-schedule meeting arranged after a scholastic delay prevented the alderman from having a quorum, the Stockton Board of Aldermen met 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Stockton City Hall.
After approving the previous meeting’s minutes and the current meeting’s agenda, a presentation was made by Stockton R-I School District for additional handicap-accessible parking.
After brief discussion about location and access, the board voted and agreed to allow traffic use of the driveway between city hall and the left field area adjacent to Tiger Field.
The school district will draft basic dimensions for the proposed parking area and secure signage for the effort approved by the city.
In scheduled business, sealed bids for an expandable waste system for the new airport hangar were received and opened during the meeting.
Local business The Other Plumber bid the project at $5,870, Dexter Winder submitted a bid for $8,191 and Jefferson City-based All-Clear Pumping and Sewer submitted a bid for $16,057.
City code enforcer and building inspector John Wilson added All-Clear was not licensed in the city of Stockton, nor had his office received an application for operation from the company.
After review and further discussion of project scope and individual contractor consultation, the board unanimously approved the bid from Winder and work will begin in the immediate future.
A request was received from Caplinger Mills Volunteer Fire Department seeking to use the city’s Community Building for its annual chili fundraiser with fees waived.
The board unanimously approved the request, with alderman Mary Anne Manring commenting on the continued significance of making city facilities available at no cost to groups and organizations which provide valuable services to the community.
“Anytime an organization that provides a public service asks for simple use of a facility, I feel it’s our obligation to make it available to them,” Manring said. “If we can accommodate them, we should always continue to make every effort to do so.“
In addressing future business, Mayor Mary Norell advised all in attendance the new proposed law enforcement contract was approved by the city and delivered to Cedar County officials.
Norell, along with city clerk Vanessa Harper and mayor pro tem Barbara Pate said the initial presentation and discussion were well received by county administration.
The county commissioners will review the proposed contract and engage in discussions with the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office regarding negotiation points and further review.
The county will inform the city when they are collectively able to meet again and discuss any potential modifications to the agreement before all parties sign the binding document which provides dispatching and law enforcement services to the city.
No liaison from any appointed board or committee was present; however, Norell and all aldermen present acknowledged this was likely due to the short notice of the irregularly- scheduled meeting.
The seat recently vacated by alderman Jason Steury has yet to be filled and the meeting adjourned with no closed session taking place.
Aldermen will next meet 4:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 21, at Stockton City Hall.
Stockton aldermen meetings are open to the public and interested community members are welcome to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.