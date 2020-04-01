Call regular session to order/Roll call
Mayor Mary Norell called the regular session meeting via teleconference to order at 4:30 p.m., Monday March 23 and the city clerk Vanessa Harper took roll call. Council members present via telephone were Mark Frieze, Mary Anne Manring, Barbara Pate and Larry Koch. It was determined a quorum was present. Attending staff present via telephone were city clerk Vanessa Harper, public works supervisor Raymond Heryford and building inspector/code enforcer John Wilson.
Invocation
Considering the meeting was being held via telephone, Norell asked for a 15 second moment of silence before conducting city business.
Amended agenda approval
Manring motioned, seconded by Frieze, carried; to approve the amended agenda adding discussion on the bucket truck repair during “reports from appointed boards” and set for the March 23, city council meeting. Unanimously approved.
Visitors
No visitors were present in accordance with the current state of emergency declaration and recommendations of limiting public gatherings to no more than ten people.
Minutes
Motion made by Pate, seconded by Koch, carried; to approve the minutes with corrections for the previous regular Council meeting on Monday, March 12. Unanimously approved.
Bills
Koch motioned, seconded by Frieze, carried; to approve and pay bills as presented. Unanimously approved.
Reports from appointed boards
Due to the current COVID-19 situation, and in observance of the temporary social distancing recommendations, no appointed boards were present and no votes were taken.
Scheduled business
The following bids for mowing the Stockton Cemetery were opened and reviewed: Brad Belcher bid weekly at $710 with each requested additional mowing priced at $710; Carson’s Landscape and Design bid a weekly mowing amount of $875 with each additional mowing being $875. Smith Lawn Care, LLC, bid weekly at $700 with each requested additional mowing priced at $700. Pate motioned, Manring seconded, carried; to accept Smith’s Lawn Care’s bid of $700 per week and $700 for each additional mowing. Unanimously approved.
Regular session
In Feb. 2020, the City of Stockton publicly requested insurance proposals for property/liability/auto insurance/airport liability and workers compensation from April 1, 2020-April 1, 2021. Ollis/Akers/Arney with underwriter EMC did not submit a proposal, but rather their April 1, 2020-April 1,2021 renewal amount of $85,006.00. MIRMA submitted a proposal from April 1, 2020-June 30, 2020 of $64,513. For the purpose of comparison, MIRMA’s proposal for the April 1, 2020-April 1, 2021 is $51,273. Pate motioned, Koch seconded, carried; to accept MIRMA’s proposal for April 1, 2020-April 1, 2021 of $51,273. Unanimously approved. (Note: Mid-Missouri Insurance was solicited; however, declined due to the pending ice slip claim from 2019).
Pate motioned, seconded by Koch, carried; to approve the six (6) month term rate from Simmons Bank at an interest rate of .77% for the $80,000 certificate of deposit which matured on March 20. Unanimously approved. Simmons Bank was the only bank to submit a timely bid out of the three local institutions solicited: Simmons, Mid-Missouri and Edward Jones.
Norell stated she would like to hire Diedre Senecal to work part-time at the city’s recycling facility; however, she noted the recycling center was temporarily closed until concerns over the coronavirus subsided. Norell added she was pursuing grant funding for concrete pads, additional security cameras and a part-time worker’s salary for the recycling center.
Aldermen expressed growing concerns over the COVID-19 epidemic regarding employee and resident safety. Lee pointed out local authorities did not have jurisdiction and suggested notifying the Cedar County Health Department over concerns regarding gatherings of more than 10 people. Lee noted the current orders in place for Cedar County are considered recommendations and on a voluntary basis.
Reports from appointed officials
City Attorney: Nothing for open.
Public Works Supervisor: Nothing for open.
City Clerk: Harper stated she was trying to get set up to work from home in case of emergency and said capabilities would likely incur a one-time estimated cost of $249.
Building Inspector/Code Enforcer: Wilson presented estimates to repair the bucket truck from Edd’s Repair Service, LLC, Stockton. One for $2,246.44, and a second for $4,874.57, for partial and/or complete fixes, respectively. Lee recommended getting three bids. Koch motioned, seconded by Pate, carried; to get a second estimate from a local diesel mechanic in order to compare before making the final decision on repairing the bucket truck. Unanimously approved.
Communications from elected officials
Pate: Had a complaint from a resident whose yard had been damaged by the city crew. Heryford will rectify.
Manring: Had a resident complain about the condition of James and South street last week. Since then the street has been cleaned up.
Koch: Pointed out the airport pasture lease was coming up for renewal soon and asked how the street light repairs were coming along. Heryford had submitted a list of all street light repairs to Liberty Utilities.
Frieze: Nothing for open.
Mayoral communications
Norell: Recommended increasing the city’s ordinance mandating bid pricing be increased from $3,000 to $5,000. Lee said he would need to research whether the state statutes allowed for said increase.
Adjourn Regular Session
Manring motioned, seconded by Koch, carried; to adjourn the regular session meeting at 6:10 p.m.
Approved with the following votes: Koch, Manring, Pate and Frieze: Yes. No: None. Absent: None.
(italicized) Editor’s note: In a separate statement, Norell told the Cedar County Republican the board of aldermen can maintain teleconference/video procedures for meetings during the social distancing, but prefers the meetings to take place physically and welcomes public attendance and inquiries regarding any facet of city business. Questions regarding regularly scheduled meetings, any open session actions and bi-monthly meeting minutes can be made and/or obtained from 8 a.m-4 p.m., Monday-Friday, by calling Stockton City Hall at 276-5210.
