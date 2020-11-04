The Stockton board of aldermen met with new business on their agenda on Wednesday, Oct. 28.
With mayor Roger Hamby and aldermen Barbara Pate, Brent Wallen and Mary Anne Manring present — and Mark Frieze absent — the board first heard from visitor Marvin Manring, who asked for permission to block off the street behind Piete’s Cafe behind Simmons Bank for an afternoon.
Marvin Manring said he was an officer on the Cedar County Democratic Committee and the committee has had “a lot of help and a lot of volunteers that have been involved,” and the committee was hoping to request the side street would be shut off on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 1, for a socially-distanced reception. The board had no objections.
Moving on to scheduled business, the board voted to approve liquor license applicants for 2021. Stockton city clerk Vanessa Harper estimated there were currently eight applicants. Pate made a motion to approve all eight, and the board approved the motion unanimously.
The board then discussed operating reserve minimum balances.
“Thankfully, we currently have sufficient reserve balances, and we even have the option of spending down,” Harper said.
Their dilemma — which Harper noted Pate was wanting an answer on from the board’s last budget meeting — was that the general fund, if it was by itself, would be fine.
“However, general oftentimes — and would, in the case we were to go through a natural disaster or have our revenue stopped — would have to cover for our other funds, who aren’t quite as fortunate,” Harper said.
Harper told the board if the city were to keep enough in reserves to cover 75% of expenses, the city could spend $163,000.
“If we wanted to back that up a little bit and just keep enough to cover 50% of our expenses — or, you might say for half a year — we could spend $510,000,” Harper said. “And again, it’s a complex topic because we have to keep so much in our water and sewer department. We have to keep 110% available to cover our debt service.”
After further discussion, the board did not vote on any decision regarding the reserve balances.
The board then discussed approving aid to Fair Play in repairing a water line. Pate confirmed workers from the city did previously go to Fair Play to help repair a water line; there was verbal approval, but the approval needed to be in board minutes.
Harper pointed out if the city bills Fair Play for the aid, then the city becomes an independent contractor and would lose their sovereign immunity. Harper asked city attorney Peter Lee if he would recommend not billing Fair Play, and he replied in the affirmative.
Wallen asked if there is a contract drawn up with neighboring cities for scenarios like this, and Harper said no. Wallen then asked if the city should look into crafting such a document, and Lee said yes, although typically it is something handled directly through the mayor and not necessarily through formal agreements.
Since city workers were paid while working in Fair Play, Pate asked if Fair Play could give the city a gift; Lee replied in the affirmative.
“It’s feasible — it just can’t be conditioned upon our cooperation in the future,” Lee said.
City building inspector/code enforcer John Wilson said the problem was the line had been broken, their tank was being drained immediately and Fair Play was going to be without water completely within an hour.
“If the same thing was happening with us, wouldn’t we be asking Fair Play or Bolivar or El Dorado Springs for their help?” Manring asked. “I think we did the right thing.”
Manring made a motion to approve city employees to help Fair Play in their emergency without the city asking for compensation from Fair Play. The motion was approved unanimously.
In reports from appointed officials, Harper said she had heard comments from merchants that Stockton’s liquor license rates are higher than the state’s liquor license rates.
Lee said this was the first time the topic had ever been brought to his attention. Harper asked if this is against the law, and Lee said he would have to look more into the topic.
Manring said it would be reasonable to expect both city and state license rates to be the same.
Pate asked how to change the rates. Harper said she had already budgeted the amounts for the 20-21 fiscal year, and Wallen pointed out the 20-21 rates had already been approved.
“This ordinance was originally written in 1977 and revised in 2005,” Harper said.
Manring said she thought the ordinance should basically be the same rates as the state’s rates.
Moving on, Harper spoke on Art in Public places metal; she said they were $79.65 short from covering all of their expenses. Also, in addition to this, they were given in the budgets for certain years budgeted nominal amounts, such as $150 and $200 a year, to spend of taxpayers money for Art in Public places, and the only amount they spent of that was the $79.65.
“So, they didn’t spend their budgeted money — they only spent the money they received through their grants, and they used it for the signs we have out here,” she said.
Harper said this leads to the question of whether the city wants to pay them for the metal strips. “So the park council owes the city $80?” Wallen asked.
Harper said they spent around $80 more than the grant funds they received; however, on top of that, they were given budgeted dollars. Harper said she checked with the auditor, and she was told that because it was for the benefits of the city, that it was “allowable.”
Pate pointed out city employees were paid to put up things the art project used. Harper noted two individuals were paid $500 each not from taxpayer money, but from grant money.
Further discussion ensued, and Pate made a motion that after having further investigation into certain points, the city does not refund $200 to the arts council. Wallen seconded the motion, but Manring opposed, so the motion did not pass.
Manring explained her reason for opposing, saying, “I do not see the same in this.”
“When it comes to the arts, all of that was done to promote more steady and to share with others that it was an opportunity to get people into the city, to look at things,” Manring said. “When statements are made about taxpayer money or not taxpayer money — you know, there’s a lot of things that my money that I pay as taxes, I don’t want to pay for. And as a city, we make the decisions to do that. We make the decisions to put them into the budget … I don’t agree with your arguments of why we should not give them that money because the budgeted amount was something the city agreed to.”
Aldermen meetings are open to the public and take place at 4:30 p.m., the second and fourth Monday of each month at Stockton City Hall.
