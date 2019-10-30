Alderman vacancy filled, Pate named mayor pro tem
With an invocation given by alderman Barbara Pate, the Stockton city aldermen held its bi-monthly meeting 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct 23.
After approving the agenda, mayor Mary Norell announced the seat vacated by Stockton south ward aldermen Jason Steury had received an application from qualifying resident Mark Frieze.
After verifying Frieze’s residency and eligibility, the board unanimously voted to approve Frieze as the new aldermen and he was sworn in accordingly.
After taking his oath, mayor Mary Norell shared her appreciation for Frieze’s willingness to step into the role on short notice.
“I want to thank Mark, on behalf of the board and the city, for taking this role,” Norell said. “We’re pleased to have him on board and we look forward to working with him.”
Frieze echoed the sentiment by thanking the board for approving his application and called the appointment a great honor.
Moving ahead and looking at the 2020 calendar year, the city is currently assessing its healthcare options which currently are afforded to employees at no out-of-pocket expense.
As prices have seen a recent uptick across the board, the city is assessing options which would have little or no impact on employee’s financial responsibility
Norell said the city will continue its research, consult individual city employees and will report back on the matter when feasible options are ready for discussion.
In other business, several requests were made regarding small or marginal financial decisions during the meeting as well.
A monthly expense with Atlas security was reviewed and it was determined the city no longer needed the service — aldermen voted unanimously to end the unnecessary maintenance agreement.
An overage in the amount of $496 also was approved for the city’s recently purchased 1-ton Dodge truck in regard to necessary cold-weather outfitting for the vehicle’s winter/snow functionalities.
The aldermen also unanimously voted to approve the city’s entering into a contractual security policy with EMC for cyber security related to the new systems the city has implemented for bookkeeping and an online payment gateway, which will add an additional layer of online security as the city begins to accept online payments for water bills in the near future.
The policy will cost $2,000 annually and aldermen agreed upon the policy after considering numerous options in several price ranges.
Alderman Barbara Pate was named mayor pro tem near the meeting’s end by a unanimous decision. Pate replaces Steury as mayor pro tem and will be added to all necessary accounts and documentations necessary for her to fill her newly re-appointed role.
City attorney Peter Lee confirmed he will be discussing standard report clarity points and requesting more clear and uniform incident reports be provided to the city regarding both incident and dispatch reports.
No police department liaison was present; however, mayor Mary Norell and several alderman collectively acknowledged the meeting was irregularly scheduled and they city will likely see its regular reporting deputy at the next meeting held 4:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4.
With no further business to conduct and no closed session necessary, the meeting adjourned at approximately 6:15 p.m.
Aldermen meetings are regularly held at 4:30 p.m., the second and fourth Monday each month at City Hall.
Interested community members and area residents are encouraged to attend and any additional inquiries regarding city meetings, services and informational requests can be directed to city hall Monday-Friday by calling 276-5210 during regular business hours.
