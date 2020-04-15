After confirming a quorum with all aldermen present and participating remotely, Stockton board of aldermen met at 1 p.m. Monday, April 13, for the first of its two April gatherings.
At the meeting’s onset, mayor Mary Norell suggested and observed a moment of silence and encouraged prayers for those who have been infected with or passed away from COVID-19, as well as words of encouragement and appreciation for all frontline medical workers, first-responders and essential personnel during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Beginning with old business, the aldermen reviewed the terms of a previous bid and selected Edd’s Repair Service of Stockton to complete necessary work and repairs on the city’s bucket truck. Building inspector/code enforcer John Wilson, Sr. will make arrangements to deliver the city vehicle to the local repair service and repairs likely will begin this week.
Due largely in part to the recommended ban on gatherings of more than 10 people and social distancing guidelines, no members of the park board, cemetery board, airport board or law enforcement liaison were present.
Norell did note the city had received a large set of documents from the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office and will be asking for a clarification breakdown on what charges and citations were issued and prosecuted within the city.
In an effort to show sensitivity to those financially impacted by COVID-19, the city of Stockton passed a relief measure allowing city residents who also are water “We’ve got to maintain our fiscal soundness with our water operations,” Norell said, “But we have to be sensitive to this situation at the same time.”
The aldermen agreed to pass the measure for water customers who experienced a job loss or reduction in hours dating back to March 1.
The temporary effort will allow for half of a monthly bill to be forwarded into the next billing cycle, provided half of any bill due for March is paid.
Additional details, specifics for eligibility requirements, as well as payment dates and amounts can be made by calling Stockton City Hall at 276-5210.
“We are on the right track here,” alderman Barbara Pate said, “It’s a good start and we should reevaluate this at the end of the month.”
Alderman Mary Anne Manring shared her agreement with the decision and aldermen will reevaluate the potential need for future payment arrangements at a later date.
Bids for paving services regarding three residential streets slated for resurfacing this year were opened and preliminarily reviewed.
After brief discussion on some logistical points, public works supervisor Raymond Heryford was directed to gather a few pieces of additional information and the aldermen will rereview bids during the next aldermen meeting.
The city’s annual audit was returned by Springfield-based accounting for Kirkpatrick, Phillips and Miller, with beneficial
“We received an unmodified opinion,” city clerk Vanessa Harper said. “It is the highest rating we can get on an audit and it means, among a number of good things, that we were free from financial errors.”
Harper went on to explain, due in part to the city’s frugal and cautious spending over the last few years, an above average cash reserve had accumulated. The accounting firm who performed the audit recommended setting a minimum cash reserve and putting the additional funds to use within the city’s operations and infrastructure.
“Vanessa and the staff here at city hall really did a great job putting this together and we couldn’t have asked for a better outcome,” Norell said. “We really are in solid financial shape here. We are going to take the recommendations which were made to the city and look at potentially applying some of our liquid funds to pothole repairs and additional street work.”
Moving ahead, the city located and previously approved the purchase of a late-model dump truck. After lengthy comparison research, Wilson inspected and came to agreeable terms for the purchase of a replacement dump truck for the city at a cost of $56,000.
After brief discussion with Wilson and Heryford, aldermen unanimously motioned and approved the acquisition, provided the city’s aging dump truck with a non-working motor was sold by sealed bid submission.
Terms for the old vehicle’s sale will be discussed and publicly posted in the near future.
City attorney Peter Lee was not present for the virtual meeting and no additional comments were made on behalf of Heryford or Wilson.
In communications from appointed officials, Harper shared the city will be paying off a bond this month.
At the end of April, the city’s final payment of $106,000 will be made, culminating almost 20 years of payments.
Norell shared extreme appreciation on behalf of the entire board and confirmed the monies previously dedicated to making these annual payments now can be directed into city’s general fund, where it can be utilized within Stockton for much-needed improvements, repairs and ongoing maintenance.
In mayoral communications, Norell shared the city still is considering its annual Independence Day fireworks presentation. After brief discussion, the board tabled voting on the measure to allow time for language to be added to the proposed contract providing the monies to be returned if the event is canceled due to social distancing orders, should they still be in effect.
Norell thanked the aldermen for their remote participation and Mary Anne Manring moved to close the alderman meeting of April.
With nothing further to discus, the meeting adjourned with no closed session taking place.
For the time being, aldermen meetings will continue to be held on a bi-monthly basis under remote/virtual circumstances.
The board’s next meeting is scheduled for Monday, April 27.
Stockton aldermen meetings remain open to the public, even during social distancing, and information regarding remote participation can be obtained by calling Stockton City Hall at 276-5210.
