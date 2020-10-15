The El Dorado Springs R-II school board met in regular session on Thursday, Oct 8, with a full agenda on its plate.
During the board’s COVID-19 update, R-II superintendent Heath Oates said the district hit its peak of total number of students quarantined on Wednesday, Sept. 30; on Thursday, Oct. 8, around 30 students came back from quarantine.
“I have said that if we hit ten percent in the building, we’re going to require student masks because that may be the one thing that keeps us in green,” Oates said.
Oates said the high school reached 9.9% of students quarantined, the middle school hit 8.28% on Thursday, Oct. 1, and the elementary school was 5.8%.
“We are now under five percent of the student population,” Oates said. “Active cases of COVID-19 by date — two on Tuesday, Sept. 22, and we hit seven on [Wednesday, Sept. 30] and five, and then three, and that number is now back up to four.”
After some questioning by board members, Oates clarified how student quarantining works.
“When it comes to who gets quarantined and who doesn’t, we don’t get a say,” Oates said. “We’re the messengers on that. The county health department, as you know, is a one-person show. And we have so many cases that our nurse works in cooperation with her … We go by her standards and the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention], very similar county to county.”
A lot of cases are passing through community events, Oates noted, while also adding there has not been a single case of COVID-19 determined to be spread at R-II itself.
“Everyone who has been a positive case has likely gotten it outside of school,” Oates said. “So, our quarantine system is working, so that seems to be the good news … We’ve got to keep as many kids as possible in school.”
The overall goal for the district regarding this matter is to do whatever they need to do to stay in the “green” phase of the COVID-19 plan, he added.
Hot spots, professional development
R-II assistant superintendent Teresa Christensen said the district is already seeing vast improvements on instructional delivery based on professional development.
“We’re just continuing to provide as much support and professional development that we can,” Christensen said.
A board member asked how many hot spots — which are wireless access points used for internet access — the district has, to which Christensen said 100.
“So if we quarantine a kid that needs a hot spot, are we getting them a hot spot?” the board member asked, to which Christensen and Oates both replied in the affirmative.
Thirty percent of families in the district do not have reliable internet access, Christensen said.
The bill for the hot spot’s data is $45,000 a year, Oates said.
“So this hot spot situation is unsustainable in the long-term,” Oates said. “The hot spot is a narrow window of people. It is people who don’t have the means and don’t have the internet at their home, who have cell phone service available at their home.”
Christensen said when hot spots were added to the CARES Act grant, the hot spots were purchased to help provide service to the 30% of families who do not have reliable internet access.
There are currently 30 hot spots out to students to help students do schoolwork, she said.
If the district goes into the “yellow” phase of the COVID-19 response plan, students who do not have internet can be brought into school and be isolated and spread out in the cafeteria to do their schoolwork.
“Even providing the hot spots to people who do not have internet access, we still have about twenty to twenty-five students out there that their best bet is dial-up,” Christensen said. “So we’re bringing those kids on campus even if we’re red.”
Later speaking on professional development, Christensen said there was originally an active shooter drill planned, but it has been moved to December because two learning management system platforms have been added.
During open session, the board voted to unanimously approve the updated October budget and school property and liability insurance.
