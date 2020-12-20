Start the year off on the right foot with the Stockton Trail Initiative Coalition at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 1, for the first day hike of the new year.
To help maintain safe distances, things are being split up this year. Choose from one of the three local trails and mask up if needed. For the Crabtree Cove trail, meet at the quarry parking lot; for the Old Mill trail, meet below the dam; and for the Cedar Gap Trail, meet at the Dam office parking lot.
