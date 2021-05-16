The Preserve Our Past Society hosted its annual 54 Cruisers biscuits and gravy breakfast from 7-10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 8, at the Wayside Inn Museum.
The meal cost $6 for adult meals, which included two sausages, two biscuits covered in gravy, as well as coffee, orange juice or milk.
For kids ages 3-12, the cost was $3 for one sausage, one biscuit covered in gravy and orange juice or milk. Children ages 3 and under ate for free.
Preserve Our Past Society also offered to-go orders which were picked up at the front desk of the Wayside Inn Museum.
