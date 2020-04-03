Those passing by on Mo. 32 near may have noticed a new water tower standing tall in the air. The project itself is what five years of planning and construction accrued, now able to provide more water not only to the Agapé community, but the Cedar County community, as well.
The water tower is 12 feet in diameter and stands at 112 feet tall, holding just short of 100,000 gallons of water. The tower, water and concrete foundation — which has over 70 yards of concrete — weighs just short of a million-and-a-half pounds.
The tower’s well is 813 feet deep, capable of producing over 600 gallons of water per minute.
Mike Thomas, Agapés maintenance director,said Agapé had been planning on building the water tower for more than five years.
Thomas said there are two main reasons for building the water tower: the first reason being Agapé is growing, and the second reason being there was not enough water originally available for fire protection.
“By doing this, we will have water for fire protection,” he said. “We will have 11 functionable fire hydrants on the property and enough water, quantity and pressure to make them usable fire hydrants.”
The importance of fire protection is one the people of Agapé know too well. On the morning of June 6, 1998, the Agapé school dining hall, the new chapel and the office complex caught fire and burned to the ground. Nobody was injured, and the student dorm was not damaged.
But not only will Agapé’s water tower benefit their own property, the tower will also aid others in Cedar County regarding fire protection.
Thomas said they have made sure the tower meets requirements in terms of connecting to hydrants to ensure the delivery of water will be fit for fire protection standards.
“The Chapel Hills, Capilinger, even the Stockton Fire Department … it will be available for them to get water from to fight fires,” Thomas said.
Speaking on how the construction came about, Thomas said getting the project started and completed is a “big involved process.”
Agapé had to have the water tower engineered, which took “quite a while,” Thomas noted. They also accrued grants to help pay for the engineering, and then submit the plans to the state of Missouri for the plans to be approved and modified.
“Then we stopped for a while, looking for funding and finally decided we’re just going to go for it,” he said.
The water tower’s well began being built in November of 2019, with the foundation being poured a month later in December of 2019.
To connect the water tower to Agapé’s water system, they used 4,200 feet of six-inch water main — or, three quarters of a mile of water main connecting to Agapé’s existing water lines.
This has been the biggest maintenance project on Thomas’ agenda at Agapé in recent years. Next up on the list, he said their roads will need to be fixed because some had been torn up to connect water lines to the water tower.
“We would like to have most of the roads concreted within the next couple of years,” he said.
Agapé also recently finished building an auto shop, Thomas said, with an employee who can do license inspections and alignments.
“It is open to the public,” he noted.
Overall, Thomas said with the water tower being basically completed, he and the maintenance crew are happy the project is done.
“It’s been a big project and a lot of work, but it will be nice to free us up for something else,” he said, smiling.
