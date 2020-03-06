The Stockton chapter of the Knights of Columbus hosted its first of three Lenten fish fry dinners the evening of Friday, Feb 28, at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, Stockton.
More than 135 dinners were served during the two hour dinner — a number topping previous years’ attendance and indicative of strong communal support.
Wives, fellow church-goers, volunteers and members of the Parish Council of Catholic Women’s Stockton chapter helped cook, serve and wait on local dinner-goers as the local church hosted its first of three fish fry dinners during the Lenten season.
“This goes directly into the scholarships we provide and the charities we support,” local parishioner and chapter member Doug Branecki said of the evening’s successful fundraising effort. “It’s great to see so many people here for such a good cause and we hope our next couple of dinners go this well.”
Additional information regarding upcoming events and local services offered by St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church can be obtained by calling the parish at 276-5588.
