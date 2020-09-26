Members St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, Stockton, will gather for the 12th annual Rosary on the Square event at noon on Saturday, Oct. 10, at the park on the southeast corner of the Stockton square to pray the rosary for peace in our country, as well as the wisdom for and in support of local city, county, state and national leaders.
Members of all faiths and political parties are encouraged to attend.
The event lasts approximately 30 minutes and participants are encouraged to come prepared to pray in the event of inclement weather conditions.
For additional information, contact Mary Long at 276-5380.
