While many are working through the ongoing temporary social distancing efforts, city maintenance crews have been hard at work with the changing season.
Beginning this past week, employees from the city of Stockton have been tasked with pothole and crack repairs on a number of residential streets within the city limits.
During a conversation earlier in the week, Stockton mayor Mary Norell went on to confirm the city recently opened and reviewed sealed bids from area contractors in relation to the resurfacing of at least three additional residential streets.
Additionally, a late-model dump truck purchase also was approved by the city’s aldermen, which will be put to immediate use by city crews in aiding and expediting the larger road projects slated to begin shortly.
Much of what residents will see materializing now in the way of road repairs and replacement had been discussed, planned for and approved during the colder months, as well.
“A lot of people do not realize much of this work tends to be seasonal,” Norell said. “As spring is arriving now, we are putting plans into action we had in place months ago. Much of the road work beginning now could not be done in the winter or during freezing temperatures. I am glad to see it coming to together and taking place.”
On Monday, April 20, the Stockton board of aldermen met at 4:15 p.m. at Stockton City Hall to review bids received for the repaving of Brown, Surf and Elm streets in Stockton.
After comparing terms and conditions — and with a recommendation from public works supervisor Raymond Heryford — the aldermen unanimously approved a bid from Missouri-based company APAC-Central for $96,002.85.
Funds for the necessary street replacements are coming out of the city’s annual road repair budget and an adjust general operating fund — meaning no certificates of deposits or city savings were utilized, nor was any money borrowed to secure funds for the road replacements.
Norell said work will begin in the coming weeks and Stockton residents can look for the improvements to be completed within 60 days of the contract’s signing.
“We’ve been able to replace several streets a year for the last several years,” Norell said. “This is much-needed and our city certainly benefits from replacing these streets. Our residents deserve to see these road funds being put to good use, too.”
Additional information regarding the city’s continued road repair plans can be obtained by calling Stockton City Hall at 276-5210.
