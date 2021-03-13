With warm, cool weather and the spring season approaching, the chances for severe weather are set to increase as we will see seasonal warming, increased rainfall and humidity. Not only that, but the four-state area has been known to be a hotspot for tornado activity.
According to AccuWeather long-range meteorologists, tornado activity is forecasted to be slightly above but near normal for the entirety of the year with the number of tornadoes expected to reach 1,350 – 1,500 in 2021 across the United States.
Last year was a below-average year for tornadoes across the U.S. According to preliminary figures, there were 1,075 reports of tornadoes in 2020. It's worth noting, however, that these numbers have not been finalized by the Storm Prediciton Center and may be adjusted. Even though tornado reports were below average in 2020, the 76 fatalities blamed on tornadoes were nearly double the three-year average, according to SPC statistics.
•Be prepared: In case of emergency, prepare before disaster strikes. Much like the snow storm in February, many of us were without power or unprepared so no matter the storm one must be ready for the worst case scenario. A few items to consider includes non-perishable food items, bottled water, a flashlight with extra batteries and a weather radio which can all be fit into a small bag or backpack, then stored in an easily accessible spot should short-term supplies be needed. Take any valubale or meaningful items with you, if possible. Also, do not forget to bring animals along.
•Have a safe space designated. Making sure you have somewhere to go in case of an emergency or in this case, a tornado, is key. Coordinate with your coworkers, neighbors, loved ones, etc … Make sure have somewhere to stay safe, even if it is your bathtub or the ditch.
•Make sure you have an exit plan when seeking shelter in another location. If seeking shelter in a designated area outside your current location, gain information on where the fastest routes are available. Also, know your exit plan from any structure.
•Listen to local area radio, NOAA radio or TV stations for the latest information and updates. Let friends and family know you are safe.
There are three locations in Stockton designated as storm safe areas. These are the Cedar County Courthouse, 113 South St.; the lower level/parking area under the Cedar County Jail, 202 S. High; and First Southern Baptist Church, 405 W. Englewood.
Tornado Safety Rules
•If you are in a home or small business:
Go to the basement or a small interior room such as a closet, bathroom or interior hallway without windows on the lowest level. Put as many walls between yourself and the outside as possible. If possible, get under something sturdy, such as a heavy table, or use a mattress to protect yourself from flying debris. Most injuries associated with high winds are from flying debris, so remember to protect your head. If available, put a bicycle or motorcyle helmet to protect yourself from head injuries.
•If you are in a large business, school, hospital, shopping center or factory:
Go to the desginated shelter area. If a shelter area is not available, the best place is to go to an interior hallway on the lowest level. Stay away from the struturally weaker portions of buildings, such as windows and rooms with expansive roofs, which are more likely to collapse when tornados strike.
•If you are in a mobile home or home on stilts:
Get out and take shelter in a sturdy building or storm shelter. If there is not one nearby, take shelter in the most interior room that has no windows, such as an interior bathroom or closet.
•If you are caught in a vehicle:
Get out and into a sturdy shelter. If one is not available nearby, get to a low spot and cover your head from flying debris. Do not take cover under an overpass as this does not provide adequate shelter during a tornado and can cause increased wind speeds due to a tunneling effect.
•Do not waste time opening windows in an attempt to prevent damage to a building:
The old belief damage to a structure could result from rapid pressure changes during a tornado is not true. It will not make any difference in a tornado if a window is open or not.
Your safest course of action is to take shelter immediately when a tornado warning is issued for your area.
Information courtesy of National Weather Service
