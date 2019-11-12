Stockton’s Shriners, Masonic Lodge split proceeds
In a joint effort by the Lake Stockton Shriner’s Club and the Stockton Masonic Lodge 283, community members, charitable supporters and outdoor enthusiasts converged on the Zumwalt Expo center on RB Rd., the evening of Friday, Nov. 9, for a night of charitable, competitive fun.
Raffles and giveaways for numerous firearms, gifts and outdoor items were a plenty as food, fun and fellowship were shared by almost 150 area supporters of both the Shriners and Masons, respectively.
“it’s all about fun and helping children,” Ty Bewley, longtime Shriner and volunteer said with a grin. “How can you say no to that?”
The event also featured fried pork tenderloins and traditional sides — all cooked onsite by volunteers from both organizations.
Longtime mason and Cedar County resident Bob Foster said the event saw strong attendance and both groups were encouraged by the evening’s turnout.
Foster also confirmed proceeds from the event were being split equally between the two philanthropic groups and used to further their respective support for local charities and children’s causes.
