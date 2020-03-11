Whether you call it paddlefish, spoonbill or shovelnose cat, the snagging season for the living fossil begins in Missouri this Sunday, March 15. One of North America's largest fish, the spoonbill will not take bait and must be snagged or grabbed with a hook if an angler wishes to catch it.
The spring spoonbill season has long been a popular sport on the James River arm of Table Rock, Truman, Lake of the Ozarks and the Osage River near Osceola and Warsaw areas, with both local sportsmen and women from outside the region. Even with the construction of the Truman Dam, prior to the late 1980s, Missouri's Osage River was the world's leading spoonbill fishery, rivaled only by Yellowstone and the Missouri river in Montana.
Beginning about 1988, conservation began finding evidence of widespread poaching of spoonbills for eggs, or roe, which was processed into expensive caviar.
By the time the poachers were caught, the wholesale netting and killing of both males and females had severely diminished the state's fishery. With time and regulations restricting the size and number of spoonbills that may be caught, the population slowly began to recover. Size limits were imposed, the fall season was closed and the spring season was shortened. Many veteran snaggers say they think there are not as many fish as before and the size is smaller.
Last year on the opening day of the spoonbill season, I visited with Jim Parker, a spoonbill snagger. Jim owns several deep sea fishing rods and reels which he uses in search of big paddlefish on the Osage River near Osceola. This dedicated snagger got his start on this type of fishing when he was a teenager. He went with his father and watched his dad hook a 52 pound fish before he handed over his rod for Jim to try his luck. At first Parker thought it was too much work, but when he snagged a 36 pound fish, he was hooked as well. Since that first big fish, Parker has snagged a lot of spoonbills, with his largest being a 73 pound monster. "You never know what the water or weather conditions will be like on March 15, but I will be there on opening day looking for that record spoonbill,” Parker said.
Most Missouri snaggers call this slate-gray primitive fish spoonbill. The large size and bizarre shape have made the fish interesting to anglers and biologists alike. Most of the fish over 100 pounds have come from the Missouri River, but several records have come from the Osage and even Lake Jacomo in Jackson County.
Spoonbills are long-lived fish with 20 years being common and 30 or more years not unusual.
These fish feed primarily on zooplankton and insect larvae. The food organisms are filtered from the water by the gill rakers as the fish swims about with its mouth agape. There are several theories regarding the function of the paddle-like snout, but most biologists think the snout is used to detect food organisms because the fish are not bottom feeders and the snout possesses an elaborate system of sense organs.
The reason Missouri spoonbill snaggers watch water conditions is because the fish start their spawning runs when the water temperature nears 55 degrees in periods of high water flow.
There are many anglers who wouldn't walk across the street to catch a big spoonbill thinking it isn't worth the trouble and it’s too much like work.
However, angers like Jim Parker love the challenge and so do many others who flock to the water on opening day.
"When I first started snagging for spoonbills, there weren't too many others out, but now if you get to the river early, you may have to wait a while to launch your boat because there are so many other snaggers waiting to get after the spoonbills,” Parker said. “I wouldn't miss it for all the bass in the state."
When conditions are right, anglers line up the lake or river heaving heavy weights and hooks looking for one of these Missouri monsters. March Madness isn't just about trout fishing or basketball.
