As October nears its tipping point, Halloween is next on the horizon for those who embrace the yearly tradition of trick-or-treating, costumes, candy and a little bit of good-natured spooky fun.
As in years past, the Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its annual Halloween in the Park event beginning at 6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 31, in Stockton City Park.
Business, non-profit groups, churches, area fire departments, FFA chapter members and local supporters from across the greater Stockton region will have treat stops setup throughout the park’s walking path — one side will be fun and family-friendly; the other will be spookier by nature.
The Halloween fun sponsored by SACC also will offer costume contests and prizes for different age categories, a family category and a best booth category for participating businesses.
Hot dogs, bottled water and hot cocoa also will be provided by volunteers from the Stockton FFA chapter during the event.
This year, the SACC also has stepped up its efforts by offering a week-long haunted house in the Community Building adjacent to the park’s northeast entrance.
The haunted house will be open 6-8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, Oct. 27-29, and 6-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 30-31.
Entry fees for children under 13 are $3, $5 for adults and $10 for a group of four. A $1 re-entry fee will also apply on a nightly basis to anyone brave enough to go through the spooky setup more than once.
Children 13 and under will receive free admittance on Tuesday, Oct. 27, for one trip through the haunted house, as well. No other night will offer free admission to the haunted house.
The haunted house will be run by volunteers and area students from the Stockton R-I School District under the supervision of SACC board members.
Sanitization will be performed regularly, admittance will be monitored and timed to encourage social distancing, and masks and gloves can be worn whenever necessary.
Businesses, area churches or individuals looking to participate in the treat stops in the city’s park are encouraged to contact the chamber to reserve a spot. As has been tradition for years, there is no cost for a booth at this event — all organizations in the greater Stockton area are encouraged to participate.
The event is open to the public and the entire Cedar County area is welcome to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.