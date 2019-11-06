The El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce Spring City Spooktacular was Halloween evening, Thursday. Oct. 31. The day was clear and cool but it didn’t stop 350-400 pint-sized ghosts, ghouls and goblins and their parents from attending the autumn event.
The Spooktacular included over 20 businesses and organizations handing out candy and other goodies to children such as popcorn and cider, trick-or-treat bags, LED-lit zipper pulls and much more, offering a safe place to trick-or-treat. The park was festooned in bigger-than-life, family-friendly Halloween decorations, eerie fog, things that go bump in the night, spooky theme music, and more. There was a luminary trail from Spring Basin to the National Honor Society Haunted House, a carved pumpkin contest and children’s costume contests.
The carved pumpkin Contest winner was Emma White. Best business or organization booth was Mid Missouri Bank.”
“I’ve attended every Spooktacular since the first year, this by far was the biggest and best event ever,” Optimist Club member James Brackenridge said.
“It was just fantastic to see so many community members taking part in this kid-safe community event,” El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce CEO Jackson Tough said. “There were so many creative participant booths this year that I know it was very difficult for our judges to make a decision.”
Costume Contest winners
Age 0-4: 1. Koby Harting and Raven Cretel, 2. Kinslee Whitlock, 3. Demi Moran.
Age 5-9: 1. Easton Sanderson, 2. Bree McCullough, 3. Hugh Williams.
Age 10-14: 1. Matthew Esparza, 2. Piper Spencer, 3. Brock Hull.
