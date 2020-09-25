Natural gas customers will see rates change under a company filing, which will take effect on Thursday, Oct. 1. The change reflects a change in the Weather Normalization Adjustment Rider, which authorizes rate adjustments based on weather variations.
The WNAR projects anticipated gas usage changes due to weather which is either warmer or colder than normal. The rate change in this filing generally reflects warmer than normal weather in the Spire East and Spire West districts.
The establishment of a WNAR was part of a March 2018 Public Service Commission decision in a general natural gas rate case filed by Spire Missouri. Under the WNAR, Spire Missouri will make adjustments based on the weather twice a year.
Under tariffs filed by the natural gas company, a Spire Missouri residential customer using 100 Ccf of natural gas in a given billing month will see a line item increase of $1.22 in their bill.
Spire Missouri West provides natural gas service to approximately 522,000 customers, including Cedar County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.